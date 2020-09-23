Joe Biden’s campaign platform is beginning to creep out of his basement. That was the opening line to my Aug. 5 Pilot article, “Joe Biden Does Not Offer New Ideas On Education.” For those who missed it, Biden got an “F” on education. This time, let’s look at a second pressing national issue: immigration.
Professors from MIT and Yale estimated in September 2018 that as many as 22.1 million undocumented aliens could be in the U.S. A nation that cannot secure its borders against drug traffic, criminals, gangs, human trafficking and illegal aliens has a serious national security problem.
President Trump has worked this issue and managed to bring immigration under reasonable control. In a recent news conference, President Trump outlined 42 things Biden will do if elected. Nineteen of them had to do with immigration.
The fact-checkers and main-stream media went crazy, saying there is nothing in Biden’s platform that says he will take those actions. That is correct; Biden will not run on open borders and amnesty-for-all. But President Trump is also correct; if Biden is elected, he will execute these actions.
For decades the Democratic Party has been synonymous with identity politics, particularly Black American voters. Additionally, for several years they have seen the Hispanic community, especially those in this country illegally, as a new political identity target.
Biden’s 14-page platform on immigration is littered with soft language and propaganda. For example, “Biden will move immediately to ensure that the U.S. meets its responsibilities as a nation of immigrants.” He says he will, “End prolonged detention.” That is code for catch-and-release, the Obama/Biden centerpiece. “Welcome immigrants in our communities.” That is to say, amnesty-for-all.
Not only is there soft language in his printed platform, there is also his answers when questioned by reporters.
Earlier this year there was open dialogue concerning, “Support for the elimination of criminal penalties for entering the country illegally.” That position is a euphemism for open borders.
During a recent interview, Biden was asked if he would introduce immigration reform legalizing millions of undocumented immigrants. “I already have the bill,” he said, “and I will get it done in the first week.”
There it is, amnesty-for-all. In that interview, Biden went on to say, “illegal immigrants should have access to the same health benefits everyone else has.”
The long-term ramifications of amnesty-for-all are unthinkable. Once amnesty is implemented the precedent is set and precedent is a powerful force. Organizations are generally change-averse and that includes this country. But once the work has been done and decisions made, the next time will be easy. It is highly likely that amnesty-for-all could become the norm every time Democrats are in power.
How many will there be the next time? There are actually hundreds of millions of people world-wide who would jump at the chance to immigrate to the United States. The prospect of a second round of amnesty-for-all will likely result in all of our borders being overwhelmed by attempted illegal entry.
There are about 47 million Hispanic citizens in the U.S., plus another 20 million believed to be in this country illegally. Democrats foresee a dynasty in power for years to come if they can get a hold on the Hispanic identity group. The complete revamp of the immigration system by Biden will certainly do just that.
Bottom line: By only looking at two of the potential 19 changes Biden might make in immigration policy, open borders and amnesty-for-all are the two biggest and most irrational. They defy intellectual honesty and threaten our national security.
They may provide an up-side for the Democratic party in its search for the perfect identity voting group, but the question for Biden, is there any value added for America? I think not.
Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.) is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders.
