If you stood on a street corner handing out one dollar every second, it would take you 12,600 years to dispense $400 billion. Now, politicians throw around trillion-dollar figures like it is of little consequence. I will get back to the $400 billion story shortly.
The Biden administration has deluged us with progressive plans: The American Rescue Plan, The American Family Plan, The American Jobs Plan. Good public relations titles, but what do they mean, and where are they taking us?
The American Rescue Plan is valued at $1.9 trillion and stretches over 600 pages. The Biden administration led us to believe it was to stimulate the economy, fight COVID-19 and help those most in need. Keep in mind that the CARES Act in March 2020 authorized $2 trillion to deal with COVID-19 relief, and in December 2020 Congress added another $833 billion.
Why the March 2021 Rescue Plan when only about 75 percent of the previous $2.8 trillion COVID relief had been spent? Also, about 95 percent of this “relief” package will be spent after 2021.
What we now know is the American Rescue Plan was just the beginning of a colossal spending spree.
The American Families Plan is valued at $1.8 trillion. Generally, it includes four new programs: two years of free pre-kindergarten, free child care for everyone, paid family medical leave and two years of free community college.
First, these things are not “free.” Second, President Biden’s sales pitch is that “they will create jobs and growth.” How? Third, the defining word is “entitlements,” for that is what they are or will become.
Entitlements start small and grow. For example, Medicaid, once a safety-net, now covers 37 percent of Californians. Medicare started as a program for seniors; Democrats now want to cover everyone over age 55.
In 2019, entitlements consumed 56 percent of the federal budget. By 2028 Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will consume 73 percent of all federal revenues. These programs are simply unsustainable in their current form, and President Biden’s new entitlements will exacerbate the problem.
The American Jobs Plan, aka Infrastructure, is $2.3 trillion in its original form. Most people think of infrastructure as construction or improvement of bridges, highways, roads, ports, waterways, and airports, but in this plan, those account for only about $157 billion, or 7 percent, of the plan’s overall cost.
What is the other 93 percent? Here are some examples:
n $400 billion — referenced in the first paragraph — to solidify community-based care for aging and disabled Americans. A commitment to spend $400 billion should not be buried inside an infrastructure or any other bill.
Where are the committees’ reports, experts’ testimony or polling on the issue? Why is this not a stand-alone bill? Have those voting on the bill even read it? What has happened to our legislative process?
n $300 billion for aid to manufacturers and small businesses regardless of any infrastructure connection.
n $180 billion for public investment in technology research and development, including $50 billion for a “technology directorate” inside the National Science Foundation. This is not about infrastructure.
As if that is not enough spending, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have come to an agreement on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, aka the “Human Infrastructure” proposal. Included is climate change, expanded Medicare, federally funded child care, home care, housing investments as well as a $120 billion “pathway to citizenship for the millions of illegal immigrants,” aka amnesty.
Amnesty has the potential to become the largest domestic disaster in our history. It could unleash a stampede of millions to U.S. borders. Amnesty would set a precedent that, once in place, cannot be erased from the minds of those planning to be physically in the United States and in line for the second round of amnesty.
The Democrats expect to get the $3.5 trillion package through Congress by using a back-door provision. Rather than try to get 60 votes in the Senate, this bill will be processed as “budget reconciliation,” which needs only a simple majority. It is expected to pass the House by a party majority and the Senate with the vice president breaking a 50-50 tie.
Someone has to pay and there are limits to “soaking the rich,” increased capital gains tax, increased corporate taxes, wealth taxes and death taxes. Ultimately the middle-class will get hit and potentially create a huge downside to the overall economy. No country in the world has ever caused an economy to grow with an underlying “tax and spend” policy.
The thousands of individual programs in these plans will create out-of-control regulatory restrictions and unfathomable bureaucratic oversight for everyone, every day.
Cradle-to-grave entitlements will disincentivize initiative, ingenuity and freedom to be all you can be.
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen., U.S. Army (ret.) is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders.
