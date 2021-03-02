In the aftermath of the Dec. 27, 2020 COVID-19 relief law passed by Congress, I have been thinking of a proper one-word description for our Congress members and I have settled on “pathetic.”
Instead of saying, “What can I do right now to help individuals and small businesses survive this pandemic,” they concocted a 5,600-page monstrosity and called it COVID-19 relief.
It includes: $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan; $500 million for museums and libraries; $526 million grant to Amtrak and $4.7 billion in foreign aid to nine countries. This is just a sampling of the pork earmarked in the must-pass COVID-19 relief law.
Why has Congress become so continuously inept? Simply stated, they do not have a set of established standards, and any operation without standards is a failed operation.
I am suggesting institutionalizing a set of seven operational standards.
A small agency will be formed under the Inspector General — free from Congressional influence — inside the General Services Administration called The U.S. Congressional Legislation Standards Authority, or CLSA. Every bill will appear on the CLSA web site. Its sole purpose will be to enforce seven standards and administer the life-cycle of a piece of legislation.
Those seven standards:
- Prohibit “earmarking.” An earmark is a provision inserted into a bill while circumventing the merit-based allocation process. Most earmarks are attached to a “must-pass” bill so that it is protected from non-passage or presidential veto.
- Sunset legislation: This is a measure within a law stating that the law shall cease to have effect after a specific date unless extended.
- Make sure that all provisions clearly identify the subject, purpose and intent of the bill.
- Enforce that every bill will be a single-issue piece of legislation.
- Enforce time limits: There are two different situations to consider: budget bills and non-budgetary. Non-budget bills will get processed in one continuous 90-day timeframe unless the bill’s sponsor pulls it from consideration.
- Ensure leaders cannot hide a pending bill: The House speaker and Senate majority leader frequently sit on bills, not allowing them to be voted.
- Comply with a standard website format for all legislation.
Timing for the federal budget process legislation, which consists of 12 separate appropriation bills, would run this way:
The president would forward the proposed budget to the House and Senate by the first Monday in February. Committees would begin reviewing it. A budget resolution would be produced and then considered by the House and Senate. The CLSA will closely monitor the resolution process looking for violations of the standards on earmarking and applicability.
In six of the seven most recent fiscal years, Congress never adopted a formal budget resolution.
Between April and 15 and May 15, budget differences would be reconciled between the House and Senate into the compromise resolution for all 12 separate appropriations bills. May 15 would begin the 90-day window for passage of the 12 budget appropriations.
Failure to pass appropriation bills on time would result in either passing continuing resolutions or shut down the government. Congress has used continuing resolutions in 40 of the last 44 fiscal years. It has been 23 years since all of the appropriations bills were passed prior to the beginning of the fiscal year. This is institutionalized ineptitude; reason, no standards.
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Marvin L. Covault, U.S. Army (ret.) is author of the book “Vision to Execution.”
