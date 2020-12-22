Do you remember any Christmas during your life that was anything like our 2020 holiday?
This year, COVID has so disrupted all of our routines and traditions that we can’t enjoy a normal celebration under any circumstances. You can’t travel to Grandmother’s house in New Jersey because they will stop you at the state line and require that you quarantine yourself for two weeks.
You are reluctant to have your usual family dinner at your house because the virus is so rampant across the state that regulations are restricting us to small gatherings only.
Perhaps we would do better to just reflect on our memories of Christmases past.
When I was growing up in Ohio, my father usually went rabbit hunting on Christmas morning, and I often went with him. Now this was a merry Christmas for the rabbits, because Dad was such a poor shot that he rarely caught anything.
But my warmest memory is when we came back home to a Christmas dinner my mother had prepared, where there was ham or roast beef — no rabbit — and my sister and brother and our grandparents were waiting, and we all opened our presents.
One year, on the day before Christmas, I went shopping with Dad. First we stopped at the bank, where he withdrew $25. I was pretty good at math and knew that added up to $5 for each of us three kids, and $10 for Mother.
As we entered Weber’s department store, right at the front, where you couldn’t miss it, was a table with a Lionel train set. I didn’t have a train, and I was mesmerized. The engine had a whistle, and blew smoke, and there was a crossing where the gates came down and a bell rang as the train approached.
“Wow, Dad, that would be a wonderful present!” Then I saw the price tag: $19.95.
Poof went my dream.
But Dad left me to admire the Lionel while he disappeared into the store to buy presents for the other family members. We went back home, but he told my mother he had to go back downtown; he had forgotten something. I was sure I knew what it was. I just didn’t know where the money would come from.
But the next morning, as we opened our gifts, I noticed a fairly large box with my name on it. And sure enough, I saw a picture of a train on the package.
But it wasn’t the Lionel. It was a small wind-up train with a tiny track, with no bells or whistles. I tried to quell my disappointment, but Mother knew it wasn’t what I really wanted. Later that day she took me aside, and explained that Dad just didn’t have enough money for the Lionel.
Today, in the midst of the pandemic crisis, I treasure this memory. Our family lived in a small but warm home, had enough to eat, and were surrounded with love. Mother reminded me that while I didn’t get everything I wanted, we all had everything that we needed.
And now, 75 years later, that Lionel train would probably cost $200, and I could afford it if necessary. But I now know that Christmas memories aren’t based on how much we have, but on how much we are loved, and how deeply we love.
So the preacher in me would close with this Biblical reminder from the Christmas story:
God loved the world so much that he gave his only son!
Merry Christmas to you all.
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.