There is an art to being present. By this I mean not just waiting for your chance to speak or do something but the art of being in a space, observant, aware and ready to be active.
I know a guy who seems to be a master at being present. His name is Matt.
I only know his first name because it is on the board at the Fitness Center at the pool, his place of work as a lifeguard.
I watch him watching and he is unique in his concentration, not just on those of us going back and forth and back and forth. Matt takes in the entire space of pool, hot tub, sauna and steam. He sees who needs help and that can include a 90-year-old needing a helping hand out of the pool or it can mean reminding someone that their younger child cannot go into the hot tub. Both are done with tact and care.
Being a lifeguard could be easily dismissed as someone just sitting in a very high chair, but you would be not only wrong, you’d also miss the point of being in a space in a mindful and caring way.
Sure, all the lifeguards watch us going back and forth in what I sometimes think must seem like watching paint dry. And it must be taxing to watch our pool classes, although I am sure there is humor as some of us struggle to do the often challenging movements.
Matt does not seem to be bothered by the repetition. Indeed, none of the lifeguards seem bothered by it. However, there is something Zen about Matt. Nothing seems to pass him by, and he has a way of patrolling the entire space. He checks on the steam room and sauna to be sure no one is passed out or in distress. He manages to wash down the sides of the pool, check water chemicals, and he is unfailingly polite and calm.
I spend a lot of time in the water going back and forth. I am 73 and I have had bouts of vertigo — thankfully not while in the pool yet — but I don’t worry about having an attack because I know the lifeguards, and most particularly Matt, are on the job. I told him of my diagnosis after my first bout, and he knows to keep an eye on me in that regard. Not knowing up from down in a pool of water is never a good idea.
These lifeguards make what could be a hazardous place safe and we, the members, are the beneficiaries of their watchfulness.
I wear a wonderful attachment to my goggles that plays music I have downloaded to help me keep my rhythm and keep me swimming past the time when boredom could swamp me. I know how repetitive and mind-glazing swimming can be even though I love doing it. I get a lot out of my 800-1,000 yards. But the lifeguards are the watchers, and keeping their minds on us must be a challenge. I have never asked any of them how they do it; I just watch them do it.
Being present in a space for the benefit of others is a rare gift that we are given every day at the FirstHealth pool or any pool where lifeguards are making our lives safe. I try to think of Matt and his patience and care when I am in situations during the day where I might be challenged to be in a space: a waiting room or at the bank, wherever being there is a challenge.
The Zen of Matt is to simply be in the space, look for those who might need help and give it. The Zen of Matt is to be quiet and calm and be thoughtful.
If the present world of black-and-white thinking, uncivil signs in yards, the casual fraying of our little laws is getting you down, you might join me in the pool. The swim will lower your blood pressure, but it is the Zen of Matt that will remind you how to go through the day.
There is an art to being present and there is an art to being a fine human being. I know a guy who is teaching me how. It’s the Zen of Matt.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
