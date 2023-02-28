When my son was in middle school, he received an unusual assignment from the teacher of his “Life Experiences” class.
That Monday, he was given an egg in a small basket. He was told to imagine that the egg was a baby that he was to care for.
The condition of the egg would determine his grade. He would lose points for every crack and hole in the egg when it was turned in the following Friday.
My then-14-year-old son brought the egg home that Monday after school. Since he rode the school bus, the egg already had a small crack. He told me that it was a ridiculous assignment, and that he was not going to be carrying the egg around all of the time as the teacher advised.
I tried to assure him that the teacher was trying to teach him responsibility. His reply was, “All children get bumps and bruises from simply experiencing life. That doesn’t mean you are a bad parent.”
Each morning, I would look at his egg and see more cracks and, finally, two small holes. I knew that his grade was not going to reflect care and attention.
He ended up with a D, for which I was grateful; I figured he would receive an F.
I told him that at least he didn’t “lay an egg.”
“What are you talking about?” he asked.
I then explained to him that the phrase “lay an egg” was an idiomatic expression meaning “experiencing a total failure.”
He told me that most of the girls had perfectly intact eyes and that most of the boys had battered eggs. He said it was a sexist assignment.
I asked him what exactly was a sexist assignment.
“Any assignment,” he said, “that is going to make it easier for girls to achieve higher grades.”
The following Monday, he was supposed to submit a list of some lessons that he had learned from his egg project. I looked his list over that Sunday night, and it went as follows:
I asked him if he was sure that he wanted to turn this list in. He replied, “Certainly.”
“Well,” I said, “I guess when you get your grade on this assignment, you will really know what ‘laying an egg’ means.”
Yvonne Gale is a Pinehurst resident. Her son is now 43.
