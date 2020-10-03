Pinehurst has not been progressive about a new library for several reasons, none of which involves taking the offer of approximately a $1 million endowment from Given Memorial Library and its collection of roughly 15,000 books.
Though the Given Memorial Library does not restrict use to outside borrowers and is generous to researchers of its Tufts Archives, it is provincial in its attitude toward Moore County residents.
The residents, many of whom arrived around 1998, are disdainful of northern Moore County, whom they regard as rednecks. In fairness, northern Moore County dismisses the southern “hemisphere” of the county as “damn Yankees.”
I know because I lived in Old Town Pinehurst for 25 years before I moved to Carthage and was dropped by old friends when I moved. When I was the Moore County correspondent for The Fayetteville Observer in the 1980s, I was courted to get publicity for the village.
I mention this because this is the crux of the library problem in Pinehurst.
Forty years ago, Helen Causey, who was director of the Moore Regional Library System, brought the small libraries of the county together into what is now the five-county Sandhill Regional Library System. Vass, Pinebluff, Robbins and Aberdeen were absorbed into the unified system, with Southern Pines and Pinehurst electing to stay private.
Since Carthage was the county seat, it did not have a library of its own but was the home of the Moore County Library. Southern Pines built its own library but charges $75 to those outside the city limits. Pinehurst could have built a library when the village built a massive town hall, fire station and police station, but it didn’t. It recently built and opened a community center, and a library could have been incorporated, but that was never deeply discussed.
Why? Because there is a certain snobbism to the Given Memorial Library building on the Village Green.
As for the building itself, it never was a good model for a library and instead looks like an adapted model from an office or home into a library. There is wasted space throughout its rooms, which consists of a club- style reading room, a board room, a small children’s library, a small center room for book stacks, a foyer to the Tufts Archives and the Tufts Archives.
Throughout all of the rooms, with the exception of the center area, are large windows which preclude floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
A million-dollar donation in today’s world is nothing when construction is an estimated $200 to $250 a square foot. It could cost roughly $15 million to build. The majority of the Given staff are volunteers, but security systems, heating, air conditioning and resources to accommodate individuals with disabilities would eat up much of its budgeted operating costs.
The ship sailed for Given Memorial and Tufts Archives 40 years ago when it refused to join the county seat library system and when it was not included in the new village buildings away from the historic district.
As for the offer of the 15,000 books, the circulating collection was never above the commonplace level of a resort or mountain town. It was geared toward the mystery or best-seller reader, and the nonfiction was sold off in its library sales for shelf space. I know because I bought much of that nonfiction 20 years ago.
A new Pinehurst library is redundant today because of the superior resources in Boyd Library at Sandhills Community College. Boyd Library encourages outside borrowers and researchers. Before the internet, I was able to write for national magazines using its vast research collection.
The most valuable asset to the community is the Tufts Archives, which services mainly golf researchers. Currently, visitors to the archive can only view the history of the village and golf in outdated wooden flat glass display cases which look, frankly, rinky-dink to curators and exhibition designers. Perhaps, the proposed headquarters of the golf association in Pinehurst would display the collection as it should be shown.
Kevin Lewis is a Carthage resident.
