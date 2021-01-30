BY JOHN C. STRICKLAND
Special to The Pilot
Beginning with our founding in 1895, Pinehurst has been blessed by a history of thoughtful founders and residents who sought to create and maintain high standards of design when laying out the architecture and landscaping plans for the village.
During the past 125 years, development in the village center has been guided by those plans. Village government, using the resources of citizen-led commissions and public input, has sought to maintain this distinctive look.
Twenty-five years ago, in 1996, the village of Pinehurst was designated a National Historic Landmark (NHL) by the United States Department of the Interior. The uniqueness of this designation is appropriately identified by the following statement from our nomination document:
“The Pinehurst NHL District is significant for its extraordinary role in the development of the sport of golf and resort communities and for its association with golf and golf course designer Donald Ross. Designed by the prominent landscape architecture firm of Olmsted, Olmsted and Eliot, the District encompasses a designed network of curvilinear roads embracing the village green in a lush evergreen landscape…on which late-Victorian, Colonial Revival, and Bungalow-style hotels, cottages, stores and churches were built, golf courses were laid out, as well as a multitude of other recreational venues.”
Among the 90,000 listings on the National Register of Historic Places, fewer than 2,600 are given Landmark status. The Pinehurst NHL is not only one of them, but one of the largest districts, comprising 766 acres and about 500 privately owned properties.
The purpose of the NHL designation is to preserve the historic integrity of the National Historic Landmarks, which can be buildings, sites, structures, objects or districts such as Pinehurst.
Oversight and guidance for Landmarks are provided through the Department of Interior by the National Park Service (NPS). The governing federal statutes include a policy “to foster conditions in which modern society and our historic property can exist in productive harmony and fulfill the social, economic, and other requirements of present and future generations.”
The Department of Interior, through the NPS, is authorized to monitor conditions of landmarks to ensure they continue to possess the historic qualities for which they were designated.
The monitoring process is typically achieved through NHL District Integrity and Condition Studies. Last year, while discussing the adoption of policies to govern our Landmark status with the NPS, a decision was made to conduct an Integrity and Condition Study. Work by the NPS has been ongoing for a few months.
On Feb. 2, Virtual Public Input Meetings will be conducted by the NPS. Pinehurst residents have a unique opportunity to participate in these virtual meetings which will occur at 10 a.m. and 6:30 pm.
The meetings are open to all Pinehurst residents and can be accessed online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/pinehurst.
During the meetings, the NPS will answer questions about the project and seek input on the successes, challenges and opportunities within the district regarding specific projects, initiatives and trends that may impact or contribute to the district’s historic character.
I strongly encourage Pinehurst residents to engage in these meetings, learn more about the importance of our Landmark status, and provide comments that will help assure the integrity of our Landmark into the future.
John Strickland is mayor of the village of Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.