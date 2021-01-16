My introduction to authoritarian rule began with a father who tolerated no questions and imposed harsh punishment for rule-breaking. He then sent my brother and me to schools that reinforced his pugilistic regime.
New York City Catholic schools in the 1940s were run like gulags. The nuns in my elementary school were a gaggle of quick-fisted, ill-tempered women who bore little resemblance to Ingrid Bergman, Julie Andrews, or Sally Field.
Most students at “Our Lady of Miraculous Medal” skirted danger by keeping their mouths shut and obeying all rules. They were generally unmolested and rewarded for their obedience. My brother and I were not members of that clique. We were routinely slapped, punched or clunked on the head with rulers or walnut “clickers.” Rather than becoming passively quiescent, we became resentful.
As a child, I responded to “authoritative” (as opposed to “authoritarian”) teachers — teachers who knew things and could explain them rationally, free of menace. Shy of that I was sometimes a behavior problem — joking in class, day dreaming, sneaking in comic books, throwing spitballs, firing pea shooters. That sort of thing.
I received demerits. I was kept after school. I received my share of rulers on the knuckles and knocks on the head. I often think that if my brother and I were students today, nuns would have administered heavy drugs to modify our behavior, like McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”
The emphasis was on rote learning: ask no questions, challenge no mandates, blithely tolerate the intolerable. Any form of critical inquiry was discouraged. While Socrates believed the “unexamined life was not worth living,” examining life can for many be a terrifying prospect.
For example, changing careers, or leaving a boring, dead-end job, or expressing unorthodox views among orthodox friends or co-workers, or leaving a loveless marriage — these are behaviors that understandably frighten many people. But denial of too many self-affirming impulses can often lead to what Thoreau called a life of “quiet desperation.”
In his 1941 classic, “Escape from Freedom,” Erich Fromm explains that authoritarianism requires “the individual to give up one’s own individual self and to fuse one’s self with somebody or something outside of oneself in order to acquire the strength which the individual self is lacking.” Such people tend not to assert themselves, not to do what they want, but to submit to the factual or alleged orders of these outside forces.”
In “Twilight of Democracy,” Anne Applebaum calls this “the authoritarian predisposition,” one that favors homogeneity and order as opposed to a “libertarian predisposition,” one that favors diversity and difference. This predisposition “isn’t political, and it isn’t the same thing as conservatism. Authoritarianism appeals, simply, to people who cannot tolerate complexity: there is nothing intrinsically “left-wing” or “right-wing” about this instinct at all. It is anti-pluralist. It is suspicious of people with different ideas.”
Fromm believes this individual “seeks somebody or something to tie his self to; he cannot bear to be his own individual self any longer, and he tries frantically to get rid of it and to feel security again by the elimination of his burden: the self.”
Not surprisingly, such people are susceptible to “the individual who seizes on these insecurities, namely, the individual who states or implies that ‘I rule over you because I know what is best for you, and in your own interest you should follow me without opposition.’”
Hamilton, Adams and Jefferson anticipated the prospect of a tyrant dismantling the rational safeguards inscribed in the Constitution. Well versed in Plato’s and Cicero’s warnings about the latent dangers of democracy, each of these men knew that a system based on reason was susceptible to destruction by passions inflamed by a demagogue.
Here in America, more than 70 million citizens voted for a demagogue who, channeling their fears and anxieties, bragged that “he alone could fix” them. Sadly, instead of “fixing” problems, Trump’s mind-numbing incompetence has created class and racial unrest and placed more than 380,000 Americans in graves from the coronavirus.
Moreover, his blatant contempt for democratic norms and institutions has impelled him to disregard a legitimate election in an effort to disenfranchise the 80 million voters who rejected him.
Worse yet, he has now incited insurrection, urging his loyal supporters to storm the halls of Congress at the very moment our elected officials were performing the time-honored ritual of a sanctioning the peaceful transfer of power.
So far, Trump’s reckless bid to establish an authoritarian state has failed. While we should celebrate the fact that an imminent collapse of our democracy has been thwarted, the deep wounds that Trump has inflicted on the body politic will require a long painful period of recovery. And soulful, civil reckoning.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.