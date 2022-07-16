In response to William Shaw’s recent opinion column, “Gun Rights vs. Women’s Rights: Where Do We Go from Here” — and knowing the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade — let us consider how we arrived at this point.
Even today, a woman can still decide to end the life of a baby by finding an abortion provider. She does not need the Constitution to allow her such. Enshrined in the Declaration of Independence are the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Life is the primary and fundamental right of all Americans. Without life, all other rights cannot be ordained, executed, relied upon and cherished.
Might we stay calm and talk about personal responsibility as the basis of the national discussions? Personal responsibility — to have full understanding that our actions not only affect ourselves but others, and often many others — is the critical aspect to be addressed.
Personal responsibility holds us accountable and drives our understanding that there are consequences to our actions. This can be especially true in the context of sexual behavior.
In “When Human Life Begins” published in March 2017, the American College of Pediatricians “concurs with the body of scientific evidence that corroborates that a unique human life starts when the sperm and the egg bind to each other in a process of fusion of their respective membranes and a single hybrid cell called a zygote, or one-cell embryo, is created.”
Note their words — “human life” — in that sentence. With the exception of sexual assault, which is horrific at all levels, the woman and the man choose to engage in sexual activity and likely understand that the result of that choice could be pregnancy, the development of a human life, completely separate from the woman’s life. The baby has no choice in being conceived.
In all facets of human society, there is this thing called morality, a common code that mostly everyone understands as right versus wrong. Whether a baby is killed by abortion or a person is killed by a gun, both occur because of a choice made by another human being. Neither had a choice in their dying.
As noted in a Newsweek June 2022 article, even Ruth Bader Ginsburg often shared her concerns about the “framing and speed at which Roe v. Wade was pushed through the courts,” and she declared in 2013 to the University of Chicago Law School, “Roe isn’t really about the woman’s choice, is it? It is about the doctor’s freedom to practice ... it wasn’t woman-centered, it was physician-centered.”
Additionally, Shaw cites Roe v. Wade as established law, intimating that it cannot change. Let us remember slavery, voting and segregation. The United States has a long history of righting its wrongs by adding amendments and restudying other laws that were eventually overturned because the basis of those laws was determined to be unconstitutional or because of changing social or political situations.
The Second Amendment is currently the topic of heated debate, and despite strongly held beliefs on all sides, perhaps we will see changes in the near future due to a collective national effort to protect lives and stop the senseless killing of innocent people.
Most egregious is Mr. Shaw’s agreement with comedian George Carlin’s comment, “They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you are on your own.” This could not be further from the truth for advocates of life at the Life Care Pregnancy Center in Carthage, which has been supporting moms and babies for 30 years.
The center exists to support women on the journey of life: providing pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, pregnancy and childbirth education, parenting programs, post-abortive referrals and support and material support — diapers, wipes, a book, a new baby outfit — until the baby is 18 months old, and all at no cost to the mom. We connect women to over 100 community resources and work every minute to help make their journey to motherhood as healthy and happy as possible.
Everything we do and share is borne of the benevolence of so many in Moore County and beyond — churches, individuals and businesses — who donate their time, talent and treasure to our mission.
We will continue educating, sharing, and loving moms and babies every day. Please consider a visit to the center to learn what we do and how we help women on the journey of life. It may change your perspective.
Barbara Lamblin is executive director at Life Care Pregnancy Center in Carthage.
(2) comments
"The Second Amendment is currently the topic of heated debate, and despite strongly held beliefs on all sides, perhaps we will see changes in the near future due to a collective national effort to protect lives and stop the senseless killing of innocent people."
Yes, the people who are so committed to saving lives of unborn babies should also be committed to saving the lives of our children and face changes in our gun laws.
"Firearms recently became the number one cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries."
https://www.kff.org/global-health-policy/issue-brief/child-and-teen-firearm-mortality-in-the-u-s-and-peer-countries/
Changing these statistics is something we could all agree on.
Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. To make any comparison regarding the willful taking of the life of a child in the womb with the loss of life through gun violence shows a complete disregard for the lives of the innocent. Why is it permissible to end the life of a child before its birth, but once born it’s not OK? The lives of all children are so precious, starting at conception. To end gun violence one needs to focus on the cause - not the guns but dysfunctional families and lack of God-given morality.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.