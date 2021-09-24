I am writing in response to an editorial in The Pilot’s Sept. 15 issue claiming that FirstHealth of the Carolinas “continues to hold out” on mandating our employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is incorrect, and as chairman of the FirstHealth of the Carolinas Board of Directors, I want to explain why.
FirstHealth’s core purpose is to care for people. It drives every action we take. Our leadership knows that having a fully vaccinated workforce is the right thing to do. We also know that there is a right way to gain full vaccine participation while respecting our most valuable resource — our people.
To understand FirstHealth’s methodology for gaining employee vaccination, it’s important that you understand the backstory. On July 22, the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA) issued a position supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for health care workers. In its statement, NCHA recognized that each hospital and health system is unique and encouraged each to determine the appropriate time to implement a requirement.
Several health care systems mandated the vaccination right away, a decision that resulted in employees taking to the streets to protest.
FirstHealth Chief Executive Officer Mickey Foster has been in health care administration for almost three decades and knows that excellence in patient care is a direct result of excellence in employee trust and engagement. When he saw employee reactions at other hospitals, he said, “When FirstHealth implements a COVID-19 vaccination policy, we are going to do this differently.” His goal: arrive at a policy decision that was the best for the organization, while giving all employees an opportunity to weigh in with their opinion.
The first step in his policy process was a consultation with FirstHealth’s medical experts. They unanimously agreed to not require the vaccine until one was approved by the FDA and the Emergency Use Authorization was lifted.
Secondly, FirstHealth conducted an extensive internal and external educational campaign promoting the benefits of vaccination. This was over and above previous promotional efforts. Concurrently, FirstHealth offered a monetary incentive for employees to receive the full vaccine series by Sept. 30.
Most importantly, FirstHealth conducted a systemwide survey to understand employees’ opinions about the vaccine and the idea of implementing a vaccine requirement. More than 2,500 employees responded, and many employees volunteered to participate in focus groups that Mickey personally hosted. We learned that:
- Overall, employees felt it was important for a vaccine to have FDA approval before requiring it.
- Employees who are not vaccinated are sincerely concerned about vaccine safety, due to an abundance of information spread by news outlets and social media.
- Our employees — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — truly want to do what’s right to care for people, but we already knew that.
With important employee feedback and FDA approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, on Wednesday we shared with our FirstHealth family that we are requiring all employees, medical staff, volunteers, students and vendors complete the full COVID-19 vaccine series by Nov. 19. Religious and medical exemptions will apply.
As I explain above, our decision was intentional, thoughtful and months in the making. Our vaccine strategy was discussed thoroughly and agreed upon at our August board meeting. We were not “holding out.”
I want to make another point crystal clear. Our employees are not just employees. We are family, and we hold the highest respect for each person. Our people are the reason that our community hospital in the Sandhills is a national health care powerhouse.
I want to thank every employee at FirstHealth for all they do. Their efforts to care for people make each of them true heroes. Because of our people, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital was named a Top Rural Hospital by Leapfrog — one of only 19 in the United States — and is the only hospital in North Carolina named among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by Fortune/IBM Watson. The only one in North Carolina. Let that sink in.
What’s more, FirstHealth was named by Business North Carolina Magazine as the state’s fourth best hospital and first in patient satisfaction. That’s first out of 120 hospitals in North Carolina.
The Pilot’s Sept. 15 editorial said FirstHealth is “out of step with its peers.” I absolutely agree. In many aspects of health care — including how we handle vaccination of our workforce — FirstHealth is a step ahead.
Sherwood Blackwood is chairman of the FirstHealth of the Carolinas Board of Directors.
