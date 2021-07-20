The Pinehurst golf calendar is packed this summer, as it always is, with golf tournaments, and especially tournaments inviting younger golfers.
Two weeks ago it was the North-South Junior. Later this week it will be the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. But summer 2021 is highlighted by a very special event: the 73rd Junior Amateur Championship, conducted by the U.S. Golf Association and hosted by The Country Club of North Carolina.
The competition began Monday with two days of stroke play on CCNC’s high-ranking Cardinal and Dogwood courses, and it continues today with the 64 lowest qualifiers who advanced to match play, six successive rounds culminating in a 36-hole final on Saturday to identify the 2021 champion. The full playing schedule and other information, including TV broadcast times, can be found at usga.org.
The Junior Amateur shines a spotlight on the best young golfers in the U.S. and the world. Tiger Woods won the championship three times, Jordan Spieth twice. Other winners whose names you may know include Johnny Miller, David Duval, Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.
This year’s competition will test the skills of a field expanded for the first time from 156 to 264 players from 42 states and 22 countries. Eighteen are from North Carolina, including Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris and Holland Giles.
Some of these competitors are exempt by their finishes in other USGA competitions or their world golf rankings. Most were identified through 59 qualifying events conducted around the country in the month of June. To be in such exceptional company is a signal achievement.
To fall back on the cliché, winning isn’t everything. This championship will yield one official champion. Just as important, it will highlight an entire field of winners, players whose dedication and efforts have given them the opportunity to compete on two of the finest golf courses in the Southeast.
Some of these young men may well go on to exceptional careers in professional golf. Most will remain amateurs, among them longtime CCNC members Buddy Baker, who won the Junior Amateur in 1958, and Peter Green, who has competed in some 22 USGA events over six decades.
All of them will be able to draw on their hard work and their dedication to excellence as they enjoy the sport over a lifetime of companionship of colleagues and friends. And all will carry with them the memory of their once-in-a-lifetime experience here at CCNC and Pinehurst.
CCNC has a long history of amateur competitions, as far back as the 1980 U.S. Amateur and as recently as the 2010 U. S. Girls’ Junior. It has also hosted events of the American Junior Golf Association, the Carolinas Golf Association, and the Southern Golf Association. It is actively involved with the First Tee program.
Our public mission is to actively support amateur athletics and to be a home for major amateur golf competitions in North Carolina. We recently created a not-for-profit charitable foundation, and that support is one of its initiatives.
We are pleased to be, even if briefly, the object of public attention during this competition. But much more important to us is the larger and more lasting opportunity to enhance and grow amateur golf and to sustain the values of excellence and sportsmanship embodied in the spirit of the game.
A world-class golf championship is a long, demanding — and yes, expensive — process. Behind us this week of competition are more than two years of planning by USGA and CCNC administrators, the financial contributions of individuals and corporate and local business sponsors, and the generous time commitments of more than 700 volunteers from the club’s membership and the larger community. No matter the form their involvement takes, the overarching motive of these efforts is the support of all the finest qualities associated with athletic excellence.
This Junior Amateur is both a major step in a learning process and a reward for our guests. All of us involved are committing to make it the finest possible experience these young golfers have ever had.
As they approach the first tee to begin play they are greeted with the words “Make It Memorable!” It is our ambition to help that happen. And we are grateful that Pinehurst, the Home of American Golf, is a community that welcomes and supports the finest in amateur competition.
Tom Beddow is president of the Country Club of North Carolina.
