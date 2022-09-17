It is one thing to read Shakespeare and British histories about the Elizabethan Age but it is quite another to see the end of our Elizabethan Age in our lifetime. She is the only queen most of us have known — albeit she is not “ours,” but rather “theirs.”
The Colonies took a very different route into democracy and stepped through blood to secure our rights to not have to be loyal to one person. Our goal was to be loyal to ideas and ideals, to rule by ourselves, for ourselves. We are, in these times, reviewing which we would prefer, fealty to one or the peaceful transition to the choice of the people. But that is for another day.
Today, Her Majesty the Queen, having completed her last obligation by welcoming the new British prime minister earlier this month, kept her faith with the UK and the Commonwealth by never, never, never giving up. The only shrinking she did was to become physically smaller but never becoming less than the active and vital head of church and state.
If one needs to look for why Elizabeth can be admired — even if one does not believe in the monarchy — look to her devotion to duty, family and faith. We can all take some measure of inspiration from her as we do our own Nanas or Memaws — women who stay the course, who lead by example and who never give up.
The queen took on this burden of state by the process of royal succession, triggered by the abdication of King Edward VII. He decided that duty was less important. Though his was often called a “love story,” it was more like an obsession, and it nearly broke the throne and the government. Both the Duke and then Duchess of Windsor also dangerously showed a nod of appreciation to Hitler and the Nazis. His shy brother ascended to become King George VI and his wife grew into becoming, eventually, the beloved Queen Mum.
The king and queen’s devotion to London and the country during World War II, along with then-Prime Minister Winston Churchill and his many supporters and even detractors, pulled England through what could easily have been the country’s death knell.
From the tiny ships to Dunkirk to a bomb falling on the grounds of Buckingham Palace to an actual hit on the Royal Chapel to King George’s death in 1952, the young princess was there. She and her husband were in Kenya when word reached of her father’s death. What a long trip home that must have been.
In this modern Elizabethan Age, the monarchy was called into action by extraordinary circumstances and rather than flinch or flee, Elizabeth, like her father before her, took the arduous task of rising to the occasion.
Families are families whether royal or not, so one can assume all the common problems we share of argument, boredom, strain, joy, excitement and weariness pained them too. But few, if any of us, do all of that in the public eye.
Did Elizabeth “rule”? Well, it is a monarchy that serves government rather than rule government. She was far from her namesake predecessor in that regard, but Elizabeth II brought a stabilizing ballast. She was the face of a country and Commonwealth. She spoke French fluently and is rumored to have a number of languages sufficiently under her royal belt to make any number of foreign dignitaries feel comfortable.
Her love of riding, breeding and betting on horses is well documented and seems to have been a joy rivaled only by her corgis. A woman who loved dogs and horses — that in itself is a recommendation.
We will see much lauding her life and bringing this Elizabethan Age to a close. The monarchy is being remade, and it is tricky because they are big money makers for the UK as we all love to see the palaces and those who dwell within. How it all moves forward is anyone’s guess, but for me I am grateful to have lived through this Elizabethan Age and to have witnessed grit, charm, duty, devotion and a woman who never, never, never gave up.
May God grant her joy in the next phase, reunited with her beloved father, mother and husband. Thus ends this Elizabethan Age.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
