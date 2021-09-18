As far as social media apps go, Next Door is far from the circuses that Facebook and Twitter have become.
The app is neatly organized to let neighbors contact each other and “chat” about lost dogs, recommendations for painters, speeders and other talk that used to occur on actual front porches and sidewalks when people still talked face to face.
The app every day gives me a summary of recent conversations. On Tuesday morning, I was flipping through the usual pile of emails when I came upon a summary of a Next Door post from Victoria Hardin.
“It is with great disappointment,” she wrote, “that I share the news that our Next Door moderators/leads have suspended my husband’s account.”
Her post went on to say who her husband was and his community connections and service, calling him “an all around ‘good guy.’”
Her husband is Mike Hardin, the district attorney for Moore and Hoke counties. I know Mike through our mutual membership in Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills. He is, as his wife says, a “good guy,” a career prosecutor and pretty hard worker and active community volunteer.
Mike is also a political guy. It’s part of running for public office, and he got elected last year by winning a hard-fought Republican primary against Arthur Donadio, in part, by trying to say he was more conservative politically than Arthur.
For the most part, Mike keeps a pretty low profile. So what could he have done to upset moderators and be suspended from the Next Door app?
The offending post turned out to be a photo he posted of him and his wife at the Pinehurst Resort flanking former President Trump’s political adviser Kellyanne Conway. The caption: “Kellyanne Conway was in Pinehurst on Wednesday.”
Apparently moderators who had opposite opinions of Kellyanne Conway thought the post violated Next Door’s desire to stay out of politics.
Such grip-and-grins with “famous” people are routine content on social media. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields posted photos on Facebook of himself with former Vice President Mike Pence when Pence came to Pinehurst back in June. It’s still in his news feed. Without going back and looking, I’m sure I’d find several other folks’ posts of politicos who made their way to Pinehurst. This is, after all, a lucrative stop for fundraisers.
The larger point, though, is illustrative of the brittleness in our bones. The slightest perceived offense bruises our sensibilities and drives us to become raving “justice” warriors. “We must right the wrong!”
Our political leanings are driving our emotions, our social interactions, our outlooks and our world views. Civility and tolerance have been replaced by shouting matches, “abuse reports” to website moderators and more cold shoulders than can be found in the freezer of a Smithfield pork facility.
What would you think of me if I posted a photo on Facebook of me with Donald Trump? With Nancy Pelosi? I have neither, but I do have a recent photo of me and my family with George Washington, although this particular George was one of the four oversized presidential mascots at a Washington Nationals game. But because George was a slave owner, does my posing in the picture mean I condone slavery? Federalism? Tree chopping?
It’s not just Hollywood that has lost its imagination, preferring to churn out franchise spinoff after franchise spinoff. We just want to filter everything through politics: TV, radio, movies, our social media until all we have left is the vast emptiness of an echo chamber.
When all we have to talk about is politics, what’s left in life? I hold my breath every time I ask someone in the gym locker room how they’re doing. Last month when I did that, I got back, “I’d be better if we didn’t have this joke of an administration.” Wow, I was just asking about his workout.
The anger and bitterness are deep and broad, maybe to a point of no return. Forget what the Chinese are doing to us. Or the Russians. Or the Taliban. We’re our own worst enemy right now, turning neighbor against neighbor.
Our battlefields have grown much closer. They are right next door.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
