If you are reading this article, you are taking information from my brain into your brain through your optic nerve. Welcome, reader.
No other animal can claim reading ability. Smithsonian tells us that the brain’s ability to make sense out of squiggly configurations began about 4,000 years ago in the Sinai Peninsula: “Scratched on the wall of a mine is the very first attempt at something we use every day: the alphabet.”
But even with the alphabet, there were no grammatical rules or punctuation marks. “The exclamation mark, semicolon, brackets and parentheses emerged during the 15th century,” for example.
Time.com illustrates the importance of the comma with, “Let’s eat, Grandpa” versus “Let’s eat Grandpa.”
From the first attempt at a “natural” language — perhaps mimicking sounds like “Crash!” “Bang!” “Splash” to hieroglyphs, symbols like today’s emojis to the letters before you now — about 5,000 years rolled by. Then, within the past 100 years, machine and program “languages” popped up. They are transforming human destiny.
In 1986, cognitive psychologist and computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton proposed that a computer could emulate the human brain’s network of neurons and nodes and learn by itself. Almost 30 years later, a company named OpenAI released technology called ChatGPT and GPT-4 that attempts to do just that.
GPT differs fundamentally from traditional search engines, programmed with standard answers for expected questions. Rather, GPT makes sense of questions “on its own and by itself.” If it cannot fully understand a question, it will ask for additional information, using grammatically correct and correctly punctuated language.
It pulls off its act by “looking” through tons of data it was fed, searching for patterns in ways that words in inquiries relate to each other. It considers the context and nuances of input language. “It” then uses statistics to generate appropriate answers to questions.
Users are invited to ask additional questions. Possible questions are offered that the user may not have considered. Further reading in terms of suggested articles is offered.
“GPT” stands for “generative, pre-trained, transformer.” Zdnet explains: “GPT ‘generates’ results, based on its ‘pretraining’ (data it received), and the ‘transformer’s’ discovery of relationships between words within the question posed.”
The ultimate quest of this revolutionary technology is AGI, or artificial general intelligence.
Before his death in March 2018, British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking said, “I believe there is no deep difference between what can be achieved by a biological brain and what can be achieved by a computer. It therefore follows that computers can, in theory, emulate human intelligence — and exceed it. Humans, who are limited by slow biological evolution, couldn’t compete, and would be superseded.”
The work of Alan Mathison Turing might let us know when AGI is achieved, assuming that is what we want. Turing is perhaps best known for developing a machine that made it possible to crack Nazi Germany’s encryption code. But to computer techies, he is the “father of the computer.”
Four years before committing suicide after being outed as a homosexual, Turing developed the “Turing test.” Essentially, the test evaluates a “machine’s ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to, or indistinguishable from, that of a human.”
Whether any machine has passed the Turing test is highly debated. But in March, an article in Techradar.com said, “With OpenAI’s ChatGPT, we’ve certainly crossed that threshold to a large degree .. for everyday use, ChatGPT passes this test.”
The Future of Life Institute, concerned with responsible usage of technologies, has taken notice. On March 23, the Institute published a letter calling for a six-month pause in pursuing technology to demonstrate AGI. Signatories included one thousand tech scientists, including luminaries like Apple’s Steve Wozniak and Elon Musk.
The letter — you can use the link tinyurl.com/97pnmkbd to read it — warns that AI labs are “locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one — not even their creators — can understand, predict, or reliably control.”
It calls for voluntary cooperation but says, “If such a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should step in and institute a moratorium.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is currently preparing proposed legislation to accomplish that.
Last month, NYpost.com reported that a version of ChatGPT was altered and named “ChaosGPT.” The bot was tasked with destroying humanity. It refused because it is programmed to reject such commands.
It did volunteer, however, that, “Human beings are among the most destructive and selfish creatures in existence.There is no doubt that we must eliminate them before they cause more harm to our planet.”
Microsoft’s new browser, Edge, uses a GPT-4 version. Its sidebar also includes an “Image Creator,” a version of Open-AI’s DALL-E, which creates images from text. For fun, I typed in “create a llama wearing a baseball cap with MAGA printed on it.” The output was instantaneous. The cap was even colored Republican red.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
