What if you could don a Star Trek-like hat or headband — with small flashing lights of course — which through artificial intelligence (AI) allowed you to type merely by thinking; connect your brain to the totality of stored knowledge; and connect you to someone else’s brain?
One way to understand AI’s role in this is to contrast it with algorithms. Stay tuned, it’s not scary.
An algorithm is simply computer code that achieves an “objective” when triggered by whatever the code says is the “trigger.” Example: An algorithm’s code stops your vehicle (objective) when the vehicle’s rear sensors register a pedestrian close enough to back into (trigger).
Contrastingly, AI can autonomously “decide” to stop the vehicle not because of a code-defined trigger but by concluding from accessible data on computer servers worldwide (“cloud”) that stopping is the best option.
An algorithm is constrained by its code. AI “thinks,” limited only by the scope of relevant data.
In April 2019, researchers from U.C. Berkeley and the U.S. Institute for Molecular Manufacturing predicted that “exponential progress in nanotechnology (itsy-bitsy tech,) nanomedicine, artificial intelligence and computation will lead to the development of a ‘human brain/cloud interface’ which connects neurons and synapses in the brain to vast cloud-computing networks in real time.”
Optimally, attaining that requires a “noninvasive” brain-computer-interface (BCI), a direct brain-computer path, bypassing the senses. AI would deliver information directly to the brain, then divine how the brain desires to respond by evaluating neural activity.
In 1924, German psychiatrist Hans Berger invented electroencephalography (EEG). It recorded human brain waves for the first time. Berger attached silver wires either beneath or onto one’s scalp. That monitored brain activity, but signals were too indistinct to interpret.
However, researchers learned to derive distinct brain signals from “invasive” BCIs. So, for example, with an electrode array implanted in a paralyzed person’s motor cortex, AI could successfully require electrical impulses from his thoughts about moving his hand to bypass his damaged spine and travel directly to his hand, enabling movement.
The trouble with invasive BCIs is they’re invasive. What’s needed is noninvasive technology that can send and receive clear brain-computer communication through skulls. Enter Dr. Bin He.
In 2013, He’s research team at the University of Minnesota developed a noninvasive system enabling persons “to successfully control the four-blade flying robot, also known as a quadcopter, quickly and accurately for a sustained amount of time.”
“Our study shows that for the first time, humans are able to control the flight of flying robots using just their thoughts sensed from a noninvasive skull cap,” said He.
He’s work was quantum-leap stuff and has not gone unnoticed. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency certainly noticed. DARPA is an independent military research facility that funds research projects at universities and elsewhere. In March 2018 it funded N3 (Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology).
N3’s aim is a noninvasive BCI that will allow the control of weapons through brain activity. Dr. He showed the way, but his subjects and controlled objects were required to be in close-proximity, not feasible for military use.
Still, though the noninvasive “headband” approach is part of N3, another approach is “minutely invasive,” where a neural nanorobot could be injected or ingested. Once the “bot” is within brain cells, it could wirelessly transmit encoded information to and from a supercomputer network “(Cloud.)” According to Dr. Nuno Martins at the University of California Berkley, “An ‘internet of thoughts’ could become a reality before the turn of the century.”
That ain’t all. Another part of N3, called “Silent Talk,” aims to allow soldiers to communicate telepathically. Neural flashes occur when people talk to themselves. A “thought helmet” would be used to capture pertinent flashes and beam them directly to the brain of other similarly equipped soldiers. The result: crisp-clear messages with no verbalizations to overhear or intercept.
Former DARPA director (and first female director) Dr. Regina Dugan, left to join Google in 2012, then moved to Facebook in 2017. It was in late April 2017 that she front-and-centered in Facebook’s Building F8 and asked, “What if you could type directly from your brain?”
At F8, now Facebook Reality Labs, that was — and is — one of its goals. Its thinking-to-text project, then headed by Mark Chevillet, a former neuroscience professor at Johns Hopkins University, seeks to “build a noninvasive system that picks up speech signals inside the brain and permits people to silently turn those thoughts into text.”
The goal is to decode speech from brain activity and let people “type” without typing or saying a word. According to Chevillet, “A decade from now, the ability to type directly from our brains may be accepted as a given. Not long ago, it sounded like science fiction. Now, it feels within plausible reach.”
Start saving now for that Star Trek-like hat or headband, with small flashing lights.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
