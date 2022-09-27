A recent front page had articles that ran the gamut from the sublime to the ridiculous.
First, the Moore County Board of Commissioners considered a permit for a residential development south of Carthage.
Local property owners saw it as impinging on the area’s agricultural character. From suburban drivers being intolerant of farm equipment on the public roads to development driving up the price of land so that farmers are being priced out of the market and unable to expand, suburban development is incompatible with agriculture.
And yet while the county’s land use plan calls for protecting agriculture, its zoning allows developers to apply for permits that would allow suburban development to destroy agriculture.
So commissioners were forced to make a determination on this request for suburban residential development. They came through and stood by their own land use plan, denying the request.
The challenge going forward will be to change the ordinance so that suburban residential development will no longer be allowed in rural areas where agriculture should be protected.
Now to the ridiculous, where the article was on a Southern Pines Town Council discussion of a concept for a parcel of land on south Bennett Street. I was initially struck by the council’s objections to the concept while conversely saying things like “it looks far better than a lot of the stuff that is brought to us,” “it’s a beautiful design” and “the design is really attractive, and the idea is really a good idea to have retail below and housing above.”
And yet what was ultimately to me the most ridiculous was the fact that the council was even discussing a preliminary concept like this. I had high hopes when the council decided to do an update to the comprehensive plan. However, rather than put a moratorium on new developments until the plan is completed, the council continues to facilitate developers’ efforts.
There seems to have been a breakdown in the council’s ability to be a policy-making body. Instead, the council gets involved in the minutiae of individual site plans even when they are just concepts and not actual plans submitted for approval.
Elected officials are principally responsible for setting policy. They should be thinking broadly and establishing policies that impact everyone in similar circumstances the same way. Instead, in Southern Pines, they can’t see the forest for the trees. No, that’s not right, they can’t even see the trees as they are spending their time down in the weeds usurping the staff’s role in working with developers on minute details of their proposals.
And the council does it just for the pushiest developers. Any time this happens, the potential for “arbitrary and capricious” decisions arises, leading to different treatment of one permit applicant compared to another. For those of you not familiar with legal standards, being “arbitrary and capricious” is a big no-no for any government official.
Unfortunately, the council has been unwilling for years to even listen to staff’s recommendations on land-use issues; they have forbidden the town manager and his staff from making explicit recommendations. State law requires the town manager to make recommendations to the council on “any measures that he deems expedient.” The council does not have to act in accordance with his recommendations, but it is not their place to limit what recommendations he chooses to make.
Can you imagine the council refusing to hear a recommendation about a public safety concern? How about forbidding the manager and his staff from making a recommendation about providing safe drinking water?
In the past, Southern Pines had council members who were not afraid to hear what their own planners recommended. People like Alex Bowness, John McInerney and Mike Fields were also strong enough to be able to take that information and then make their own decisions. As a result, there is no Walmart where Kohl’s sits today. The council at that time heard the staff’s recommendation to approve Walmart’s request but ultimately decided to deny the request.
Council members then also focused on policy. They approved ordinances implementing policies that did not treat one developer differently than another. Too bad we don’t have more people like that serving on the council now.
So from the sublime decision of the commissioners considering the big picture to the ridiculousness of the Southern Pines council’s continuing venture into minutiae, one page of The Pilot covered it all. What was a good day for rural advocates was also a bad day for policy making (or lack thereof) in Southern Pines.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
