In Nathaniel Hawthorne’s deeply insightful novel “The Scarlet Letter,” an early pivotal conversation takes place in the prison cell where Hester Prynne, the young mother in disgrace for having become pregnant by a man not her husband, has been confined with her child.
Guilty of adultery, she has been sentenced also to wear the red “A” of the title, as public acknowledgement of and humiliation for her sin and crime.
Hester is confronted and interrogated by Roger Chillingworth, the man who is her husband but was presumed to have died months earlier, lost at sea during the voyage from England to Massachusetts. In fact, Chillingworth survived the shipwreck and, having just arrived in Boston, demands to know the identity of the child’s father. But first he pauses briefly to concede that, as an old man who took as a wife a much younger woman, he himself bore some responsibility for Hester’s plight:
“I might have known that, as I came out of the vast and dismal forest, and entered this settlement of Christian men, the very first object to meet my eyes would be thyself, Hester Prynne, standing up, a statue of ignominy, before the people. Nay, from the moment when we came down the old church-steps together, a married pair, I might have beheld the bale-fire of that scarlet letter blazing at the end of our path!”
As I watched the horrific spectacle of a mob of angry and armed rioters storming and vandalizing the Capitol last Wednesday, I was reminded of Chillingworth’s realization and admission: Just as he could have foreseen the journey from his unwise marriage all the way to Hester’s adulterous affair and current shame, we can trace a line that runs — perhaps indirectly but nonetheless certainly — from the earliest days of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency to last week’s violent attack on the very foundations of American democracy.
I don’t need to rehearse the catalog of Trump’s offenses. Beginning the day he improbably descended the Trump Tower escalator to announce his run for the highest office in the land, he has sung what soon became a familiar refrain of self-important boasts, heartless bullying, blatant disrespect for the most sacred institutions and the most vulnerable individuals.
Then there’s the matter of what one might delicately call Trump’s “unconventional relationship with the truth.” In fact, he lied — repeatedly, unashamedly, often unnecessarily.
Most disturbing — and what should have been more frightening to more of us — was the reality that beneath a thin veneer of mere unpleasantness lay Trump’s fascination with violence. His words revealed an irresistible tendency toward violence in his own interactions with the world, and an undeniable glee in inciting violence in others.
The man with the loudest megaphone in the country repeatedly trashed treasured norms of behavior and replaced them with parodies that were dignified as “the new normal.” I found that I could not be surprised as I watched Trump’s thugs crash through barricades, overwhelm the security force, smash windows, brandish weapons and otherwise desecrate The People’s House.
We can and should be disgusted, outraged, saddened, frightened … but we can’t claim to be surprised. Chillingworth was not literally asserting that on his wedding day he could have known the precise details of Hester’s relationship with another man and her resultant pregnancy and disgrace. Nor do I believe that we should have foreseen right-wing extremists evolving into domestic terrorists at the very time and place that our elected representatives were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.
But some eruption of violence was inevitable.
In 2016, Trump tapped into a rich vein of discontent among the American people, and his campaign galvanized enough of that pent-up frustration to secure victory in the Electoral College (if not the popular vote). Once in the White House, however, rather than use the power of his office to heal the divisiveness within the country, he chose to exacerbate it, not merely condoning the ugliest manifestations of conflict, but urging them toward ever nastier expressions of hostility.
And on the morning of Jan. 6, speaking to an increasingly agitated crowd of his supporters, Trump once again lied about the election having been stolen from him, delivering actual marching orders: “So we are going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol. We fight, we fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
Once the rioters had finally been subdued, the mob dispersed, the building cleared, Senators and members of the House returned to their seats, some seeming to have learned a basic truth: Words have consequences. Inflammatory rhetoric isn’t just a political game anymore. We can trace the line that led to this moment.
But where does that line lead now? As a new president, a new legislature, and a new administration begin to discern a path that will lead us out of the wilderness and back to civilized society, what will the A’s in our own lives stand for?
Will we be temporarily appalled but ultimately ambivalent? Or could this be the occasion for renewed affirmation, even an ardent commitment to converting our admirable intentions into healing and reconstructive actions?
Bob Howell lives in Southern Pines. As a former high school English teacher, he has read “The Scarlet Letter” often enough to extract a suitable line for almost any occasion.
