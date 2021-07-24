All We Have to Fear Is the Fear Created by New Theories
History is replete with theories in science, religion and politics that have altered the way we think and behave.
In science, the “Flat Earth Theory” held sway till about the 6th century BC. The “Ptolemaic Theory” later (ca. 200 BC) formulated a spherical Earth at the center of the universe.
The Ptolemaic theory itself was supplanted in the 16th century by Copernicus’ mind-blowing “Heliocentric Theory,” namely that the sun — not the Earth — was the center of the universe.
When Galileo telescopically confirmed Copernicus’ theory, the Roman Inquisition in 1615 deemed his work “dangerous” because it contradicted Holy Scripture. Galileo was forced to recant his “heresy “and spent the rest of his life under house arrest.
In religion, the “Polytheistic Theories” of the Greeks and Romans held sway until Christ introduced his “Monotheistic Theory,” rejecting their pantheon of all-powerful but often cruel and unpredictable gods in favor of a loving and forgiving God who promised eternal bliss to his virtuous followers. The Roman authorities rejected his theory, crucified him and hounded his followers for several centuries.
In politics, medieval and Renaissance kings embraced the “Divine Right Theory,” claiming they were chosen by God himself and could not be dethroned by mere mortals. John Milton rejected that theory during the execution of Charles I (1648). His “Commonwealth Theory” stated that the power of the king is invested in him by the people, not God. When he violates that trust, the people have the power “to reassume it to themselves.”
John Locke ‘s revolutionary “Democratic Theory” argued not only that rulers govern by consent of the majority of the governed but that men live “equal amongst one another without subordination or subjection.” Locke’s theory informed Thomas Jefferson’s belief that “Governments are instituted by Men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” and that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” This theory fueled America’s and numerous other revolutions over the next 150 years.
Jefferson’s “Declaration,” however, did not include Black men in the “all men are created equal” theory. In “Notes on the State of Virginia,” he advances “as a suspicion only” an evolving version of “Scientific Racism Theory,” asserting the intellectual inferiority of Black men. He stated that “this unfortunate difference of color, and perhaps of faculty, is a powerful obstacle to the emancipation of these people.”
Other pseudo-scientists offered variations of the “Scientific Racism Theory,” often employing phrenology and other bogus ministrations like craniotomy, anthropometry, and eugenics to propagate ideas of black inferiority, primarily to protect the status quo of “economic domination and plunder.”
Sadly, such theories still hold sway among today’s practicing racists, rabidly determined, as they are, to keep alive the negative images of Black people cemented into the nation’s consciousness and social structures from the days of slavery.
These theories also ignore real science — 21st-century DNA science proving that “99 percent of humans share their DNA with each other,” and that “outward physical characteristics such as hair texture and skin color, about which racists have long obsessed, occupy just a tiny portion of the human genome.”
Clearly, any theory that requires new thinking frightens some people and often elicits strong, even violent responses. Change can be disruptive, and people often feel, rightly or wrongly, that they have something to lose. But organisms that do not change, even social organisms, wither and die.
Enter “Critical Race Theory.” The prospect of “CRT” influencing K-12 curricula has elicited agitated responses nationally and locally. Trump and his unhinged media choir have been howling incessantly about CRT (“toxic,” “destructive of our country,” “teaching racism,” “anti-Christian, anti-democratic, and anti-capitalist”). Sadly, these hyperbolic incantations are being parroted weekly by the intemperate and unsavory rhetoric from local BOE members Robert Levy and David Hensley.
The strangest part of this far-right rant-o-rama is its sudden anxiety over national division. “Divisiveness” has been the mother’s milk of right-wing media outlets for years. Where was this “harmony fervor” during the former guy’s five-year cascade of lies, destabilizing lies that reached their apocalyptic crescendo in his Jan. 6 call to arms?
Think. Should we take seriously anything coming from the mouths of Trump and supporters who repeatedly denied the danger from the pandemic, the danger from climate change, the danger from Russian interference in our democracy, and the danger in subverting a peaceful transfer of power?
And now these Trumpian luddites want to subvert a fair reckoning with our history.
“Critical Race Theory” is essentially democracy in action — a way of imagining and creating “a society that is egalitarian, that is just, and a society that is inclusive.” It offers “a way of seeing the world that helps people recognize the effects of historical racism in modern America.”
But do not trust this article. And, by all means, do not trust Trump or his local BOE henchmen. Those who truly care should do their own homework.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
Mr. Shaw, I agree with you on nearly all of the points and assessments you make in this largely fine column. However (you knew a "however" was coming, right?), I take issue with one of your historical points. You wrote:
"In religion, the “Polytheistic Theories” of the Greeks and Romans held sway until Christ introduced his “Monotheistic Theory,” rejecting their pantheon of all-powerful but often cruel and unpredictable gods in favor of a loving and forgiving God who promised eternal bliss to his virtuous followers."
You have heard of the Old Testament I assume. The Israelites would come to believe in a single god, Yahweh, who later became the "Lord," hundreds of years before the believed date of the birth of Jesus. The personal character of Yahweh does not exemplify the "...loving and forgiving"...monotheistic religion you describe in the New Testament. Yahweh, was neither especially loving (He did tell the Israelites to commit genocide against the Canaanites, no "love thy neighbor" for him) nor forgiving, when Israelites violated his Commandments (see the stoning scene in Monty Python's "Life of Brian") That said, he did become the ONLY God of the Israelites.
