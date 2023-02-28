Balloons have lost some of their “fun factor.” I mean, how much fun can they be when we’re popping them with F-22 Raptor fighter jets costing hundreds of millions apiece and tens of thousands of dollars to fly it just for one hour?
And to top it off, we’re using air-to-air missiles at a cost of hundreds of thousand dollars a pop … just to pop the balloons. Does that seem, maybe, like a teeny-weeny bit of overkill? But what do I know?
What I do know is that the poor Department of Defense can’t seem to catch a break. Criticized for waiting too long to play “pop the balloon,” now they have knuckleheads like me joking about spending — what? The equivalent of a big house in a ritzy neighborhood, just to pop one balloon? But I have to admit, my enthusiasm for balloons has dampened a little bit by the recent “inflate-gate” that became “deflate-gate” when the Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down over the South Carolina coast last month. Why? Because of the “swatting flies with a sledge hammer” tactic we’re using to pop the balloons.
The Chinese have a similar overkill idiom like our “swatting flies with a sledge hammer.” Theirs means, literally, “to shoot a mosquito with an anti-aircraft gun.” Didn’t Confucius say, “Never use a cannon to kill a sparrow”?
Do the Chinese balloons bring back memories of the Cold War to any of my fellow baby boomers? They do for me. Since the criticism of waiting too long to shoot down the balloon over the South Carolina coast, there have been at least three more objects shot down, each of them at the cost of a 4,000-square-foot mansion with a swimming pool in the backyard.
We’re having a “Sputnik moment.” The Chinese seem to be massing their mylar for a balloon attack on our motherland. It’s like we’re reliving the ‘50s and ‘60s when we were all rushing toward midnight on the Armageddon Clock.
If the Chinese have figured out how to fly balloons all the way from China to America, maybe they’ve figured out a way for their massed balloons to attack America by signaling them to let out their air all at once, creating a balloon deflation hurricane known by the Defense Department as a “Burricane.” Should we start conducting those nuclear blast drills in our elementary schools again, where in the late ‘50s we kids scrambled under our desks as the teacher was pulling down the window shades to mitigate the risk of flying glass?
No way. We shouldn’t do that. That would be overkill. But wait a minute. Aren’t we already there by using low radar cross section and $200 million fighter jets to shoot down balloons? The Defense Department response: “There’s no there, there.”
Don’t you worry, though. Despite all this bad news about balloons, I’ll get my balloon fun factor back. You’ll see. I refuse to let the Department of Defense ruin my fun by their propensity for bringing howitzers to a knife fight. I will not allow the overbearing demise of those poor bags of air to forever diminish my love of balloons.
It’s the kid in me, I guess. Is there a kid in the world that doesn’t like balloons? Small balloons, big balloons, balloon animals, water balloons. Balloons of every size, shape and color.
And I’ll bet that, like me, you smile when you get the rare glimpse of an airship, a pseudo-balloon, passing by. They’re just like balloons and … well ... they’re fun too! Zeppelins, dirigibles, blimps. Even saying and writing those words is fun.
Yes, there’s something magical about balloons. Magical enough to break through even my childhood amnesia. One of my first memories as a 4-year-old is looking up and seeing a blimp floating over my 1957 sandbox in the backyard of our Willowick, Ohio, home. I smiled to myself just thinking about that memory.
When you think about it, balloons are so much fun, they’re always making headlines. Even the so-called “Roswell Incident,” where a supposed “flying disk” crashed in the desert near Roswell, NM in the late ‘40s, reportedly leaving little, dead, alien bodies in the carnage. The Department of Defense response after the initial report of a crashed UFO: “There’s nothing to see here folks. It was just a weather balloon.”
And I’m even smiling right this moment, looking up at a red, mylar, heart-shaped “I love you” Valentine’s Day balloon floating around our dining room. Perhaps the Defense Department should send a few of those “I love you” balloons back over to China with a strongly worded response to the Chinese balloon provocations. The Defense Department response: “Smooch XXX. Love conquers all.” That’ll show ‘em who’s boss.
There you have it. My balloon fun factor is back! I hope yours will be too, despite all the balloon “downers” we’re dealing with right now.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.