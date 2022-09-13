Take a journey with me into What If.
What if Moore Family Farms bought the old Aberdeen Elementary School and the athletic fields adjacent, then submitted a request to rezone it to rural agriculture? Those properties amount to about 14 acres, a decent size for swine operations, maybe poultry houses. Better yet, raze the buildings and plant grass for a cattle pasture. Those pastures will need a good deal of chicken manure to keep them green.
What is your reaction? Incredulity? Rightly so. Aberdeen is a town. It is a place for schools, neighborhoods, sidewalks and quaint downtown areas with family-owned business. People moved there for the convenience of utilities and public services, to be close to shopping and to allow their children to walk to school. They don’t want the smells, sights and sounds of agricultural operations.
Why, then, is it such a stretch to see the same problem with 50 homes on half-acre lots in the middle of tens-of-thousands of acres of farmland? The recent Union Church Road major subdivision request, which the County Commissioners opposed 4-0, proposed exactly this scenario.
If you draw a polygon from Carthage to Whispering Pines to Vass to Cameron to the Lee County line you encompass over 20,000 acres. Many people in that area moved there for the pastoral views, less traffic, less noise and light pollution, and the ability to farm the land. Many more were born there and live on generational farms. They don’t mind the smells, sights, and sounds of agricultural operations.
In fact, it is because of them that they live there. Maybe they have a heritage home, a small parcel carved from larger family-owned acreage to enable affordable housing for the next generation, unsaddled by the debt of a $300,000 mortgage.
I posit this as a possible answer to “Why?” It is the worst phrase I’d ever hear, along with “Because that is how we’ve always done it here.”
It’s the easy button: Buy farmland. Invest minimally to clear and grade the land. Build homes on quarter-acre lots (or smaller). People then buy them because they are available. Home ownership, it’s the American Dream, right?
No one ever fights the rezoning because it is assumed to be a foregone conclusion. Developers bring lawyers and have the time to spend with county planners to navigate the morass and expense of the land-use bureaucracy. They have the resources to contribute to campaigns, hire experts and produce brochures to create a compelling argument for this option.
That said, I would like to offer another perspective to both the current residents of the unincorporated areas of Moore County and the folks who develop, build and sell homes.
To the residents: It is not a foregone conclusion that farmland be paved over. Our county is blessed with a comprehensive vision for a town and country-themed community in the 2013 Land Use Plan. More importantly, our current county commissioners are dedicated to seeing that vision to fruition.
I participated in a recent “foregone conclusion” where everything seemed against us. Throughout the process, I watched the miraculous occur. One commissioner early on told us we were wasting their time, then cast the unanimous vote. Another commissioner told us to move to West Virginia if we didn’t like growth in the county, only to second the motion to deny the subdivision. A third commissioner read the Land Use Plan and learned more about the county than at any time while serving on the board. We saw the chairman demonstrate strong leadership in stating boldly that his guide was the Land Use Plan and then made the initial motion to deny the subdivision.
On display was representative government. Two opposing sides, given their opportunity at due process. In the past, it was common to have only one side present. What then is an elected official to do when it appears the citizens are fine with the development status quo or just not interested enough to engage?
To the residents, I say, “Stay involved.”
To the housing industry: I am hopeful they have seen growing demand for another version of the American Dream within Moore County’s town-and-country theme. There is ample demand for dense subdivisions in municipalities such as Vass, which wishes to become a bedroom community for Raleigh and Fayetteville. Additionally, there is growing demand for homes on multi-acre properties, properties which allow development of neighborhoods which are in conformity and harmony with the surrounding area and the Land Use Plan.
There are neighborhoods where owners can homestead, engage in agritourism, or pursue other agricultural and craftsman-like activities. These larger acreage neighborhoods offer opportunities for the industry to make money and employ locals.
We do live in a special county. Let the Land Use Plan continue to be our guide.
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
