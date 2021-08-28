Three months after the Sept. 11 attacks, President George Bush put his hand on Donald Rumsfeld’s shoulder and said: “I need to see you.”
At that moment, they abandoned their mission in Afghanistan and sabotaged the imminent destruction of al Qaida and the Taliban in the mountains of Afghanistan in favor of a plan to invade Iraq. At that moment, our two-decades-long nightmare began.
As the war in Afghanistan reaches its disastrous conclusion, now is an important time to look back at the beginning of the war so we never forget exactly how we got into this mess.
Less than a month after three teams of terrorists attacked America, the war in Afghanistan began. On Oct. 7, 2001, U.S. planes began bombing the training bases and strongholds of al Qaida and Taliban across Afghanistan. Bush boldly promised to hunt Osama bin Laden and his followers and bring them back “dead or alive.” This bombing campaign was his opening move.
The attack had been conceived as a swift campaign with a single objective: defeat the Taliban and destroy al Qaida by capturing or killing bin Laden and other key leaders. “A unique combination of airpower, CIA activity, special operations teams and indigenous allies swept the Taliban from power and ousted al Qaida from its safe haven while keeping American deaths to a minimum.”
Within two months, it appeared that Bush’s bounty might be successful. A detailed investigation by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations revealed just how close we came to capturing or killing bin Laden, his followers, and the Taliban fighters.
By December 2001, al Qaida was on the brink of defeat. Bin Laden’s world had now shrunk to a complex of caves and tunnels in a mountainous section of eastern Afghanistan known as Tora Bora. Al Qaida and the Taliban were being targeted by as many as 100 American air strikes a day. 15,000-pound bombs (“Daisy Cutters”) struck with enormous destructive power and shook the mountains for miles. The three-month Tora Bora campaign, up to this point, was being prosecuted successfully. The air strikes were pulverizing and demoralizing bin Laden and his fighters.
Conditions were ripe for ground assault. However, because fewer than 100 American commandos were on the ground with their Afghan allies, field commanders requested reinforcements to block the mountain paths and keep the al Qaida fighters from escaping into Pakistan. This seemed a reasonable request since “a vast array of American military power, from sniper teams to the most mobile divisions of Marine Corps and the Army,” was available, according to the Senate’s 2009 report. “There were enough U.S. troops in or near Afghanistan to execute the classic sweep-and-block maneuver required to attack bin Laden and try to prevent his escape.” The U.S. military was close to achieving its objective.
Request denied.
Despite pleas from field commanders, Pentagon and senior intelligence officials for reinforcements to achieve their objective, troops were “kept on the sidelines.” As a result, bin Laden and the surviving al Qaida and Taliban fighters “walked unmolested out of Tora Bora and disappeared into Pakistan’s unregulated tribal area.”
Why did this happen? As mentioned, Bush and Rumsfeld had “other plans”:
According to Bob Woodward’s book, “Plan of Attack,” the president said to Rumsfeld on Nov. 21, 2001: “What kind of a war plan do you have for Iraq? How do you feel about the war plan for Iraq?” Then, the president told Woodward, he recalled saying: “Let’s get started on this. And get Tommy Franks looking at what it would take to protect America by removing Saddam Hussein if we have to.” Back at the Pentagon, Rumsfeld convened a meeting of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to draft a message — for a new assessment of a war with Iraq.
Once the plans to invade Iraq were in place, Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney, Rumsfeld, National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice and Secretary of State Colin Powell spent a year spreading lies about “weapons of mass destruction,” scaring Americans with visions of “mushroom clouds.” This was the cynical PR campaign to win support for what Bush and Rumsfeld had already decided to do on Nov. 21, 2001. After Powell’s testimony to the U.N. touting the danger from these chimerical weapons, America invaded Iraq on March 20, 2003.
To recap: The stated objective of the invasion of Afghanistan was to “hunt bin Laden and his followers and bring them back ‘dead or alive.’” A timely deployment of available troops in the canyons of Tora Bora would have achieved that objective, allowing Bush to accurately boast “Mission Accomplished.”
Instead, he aborted this mission and later boasted falsely about a mission in Iraq that he did not accomplish. The result? The current bungled mess unfolding in Afghanistan today — the wretched legacy of the wretched and unforgivable Bush/Rumsfeld deceit. In their betrayal, they transformed a winnable three-month war into a gnawing, body- and soul-destroying 20-year war that we lost.
William Shaw of Pinehurst can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.