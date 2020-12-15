Most of our churches have been observing Advent this month, but they have to do it virtually, using Zoom.
Since the virus has restricted most of us from actually going to church, we are frustrated because we can’t do it “normally.” But the COVID-19 restrictions have actually created more of the atmosphere for Advent than we might realize.
Too often, in our consumer culture, we treat Advent as a month-long celebration of Christmas. We decorate the sanctuary, the choir sings a Christmas cantata, and the children stage the annual pageant featuring shepherds and wise men. On Christmas Eve we highlight the actual message of Christmas and breathe a sigh of relief that the speed and stress is over for another year.
But actually, in the Christian calendar, Christmas begins on Dec. 25 and runs through Jan. 6. These are the familiar “12 days of Christmas.” In our culture and commercial economy, we have squeezed Advent out of the picture, and replaced it with Christmas.
But Advent is really a period of reflection, of preparation, of waiting. So this year, with COVID forcing us to diminish much of our normal routines, we have slowed down and taken some time to reflect on the meaning of life. And we don’t like it!
In many ways we have automatically adjusted to an Advent mentality for the past 10 months. The themes of Advent are hope, meditation, acts of love, peace and joy. Even if we didn’t really want to, we have adopted more of these attitudes than we realize.
As our TV news portrays the many Americans who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, those of us who still have the resources are writing checks and contributing to food pantries and other distributing programs. We are practicing the Advent spirit of reaching out with acts of love.
And although we are uncomfortable with being restricted to our homes, we are trying to learn patience, another virtue of Advent. Perhaps the Advent promise of new life will come to pass as we re-enter the patterns of our old lives.
Right now we are daring to hope that the developing vaccine will bring healing and relief from the virus that has totally devastated our lives over the long months of 2020. This hope for all people is certainly one of the powerful themes of Advent.
And while the disruptions of the pandemic have definitely driven Americans apart in many ways, let’s pray that the quiet and gentle spirit of Advent might eliminate our suspicions and animosities and distrust, and draw us together in love and understanding.
Have a blessed Advent, followed by a very merry Christmas!
Harry Bronkar is a retired Baptist minister living in Seven Lakes. Contact him at hbronkar@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.