I have been at the business of journalism, in one form or another, for almost 40 years. I am not naturally much of a storyteller — I cannot hold a crowd enraptured at a bar, breathless for the payoff punch line — but I’m a relatively decent interviewer and observer who can make sense of the facts before him.
In those 37 years of writing for publication, I have sat through countless public meetings. School boards, town councils, county meetings, state legislative hearings, planning and zoning “quasi judicial hearings” — I’ve pretty much covered every manner of meeting. The first time I came across the phrase “sewer easement,” I worried I’d gotten into the wrong profession. I salvaged my career from that crossroads, but I’ve studiously tried to avoid writing about sewage easements over the years.
Over all those meetings over all those years, I have witnessed all manner of public address to these various elected bodies. One of the hallmarks of democracy is the freedom to address our grievances to our governors. The lack of that ability was specifically cited in our breakup with the Brits 245 years ago. Perhaps if George III had sported a more sympathetic ear to the Colonies, we might still find ourselves under the Union Jack.
The public comment portion of a meeting is sacrosanct, a time for anyone to come and be heard. It matters not whether they get a response — indeed, elected members are there to listen, not argue back. What’s important is the purity of the act: How can a government govern if it does not know what weighs on the minds of the governed?
I’ve heard plenty of grievances during public comment periods about dogs running loose, neighbors not cutting their grass, potholes going unfilled, the taxes that are too damn high, the firetrucks that should be painted red and not yellow. There was a gentleman once at a Cocoa Beach Town Council meeting who spent his public comment time warning about the Russians using the 107.9 FM radio frequency to infiltrate his condominium and that we all should line our homes with aluminum foil. I regret blowing this off and not asking to interview the man in his home, if for no other reason than to see his aluminum foil shields. I am sure he had an interesting story to tell.
When it comes to public comment periods, most folks just want to be heard. Many of us never come near to using our 15 minutes of fame, but three minutes of silence to be heard out can be just as golden.
Yet the public comment portion of meetings is so common, some boards take it for granted. I have seen elected officials treat it like a burden, a tedium to be endured rather than embraced. They have tried to impose unreasonable time limits on speakers or move public comment to the end of agendas, so as to discourage people from sticking around.
Some boards have threatened to end meetings prematurely because the audience won’t “behave” themselves. Adults can sometimes forget how to conduct themselves maturely, but the surest way to upset and inflame the public is to act imperiously and cut off their ability to speak.
In the end, standing before an elected board and speaking their minds about an issue is the absolute most civic involvement in which some folks will ever engage. They will not run for office or volunteer on a campaign or even sign a petition.
Most of them will say what they came to say — fumbling over hastily written notes or nervously tripping over their words — and then go sit back down. They will leave and maybe never know if their words had any impact.
Maybe those words do, in fact, go off into the void, never to be considered. But maybe they jog the attention of a staff member to look into the matter. Maybe that neighbor’s grass is too long and code enforcement isn’t doing its job. That dog chained to a tree is actually one of several that, upon investigation, are being raised for illegal purposes. Maybe the taxes are too damn high and the potholes aren’t getting filled. And something gets done about it.
The act of public comment before an elected body is the truest form of free speech. For a brief moment of time, you have the floor. You are the single most important person. That is the purest exercise of democracy.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.