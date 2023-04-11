The Constitution does not confer the right to abortion,” proclaimed the Supreme Court of the U.S. on June 24, 2022, thereby guaranteeing a flood of future court decisions. Incubating in state legislatures today are 14th and First Amendment abortion issues certain to reach the high court.
Does the 14th Amendment guarantee equal protection of law within the first six weeks, or even at first heartbeat? “Heartbeat” or “fetal personhood” laws have already passed in six states.
Are bans on abortion racially discriminatory, violating the 14th Amendment? Guttmacher, an abortion rights research organization, says, “People of color account for the majority of abortion patients in the United States and they will be the most severely affected by denial of abortion care.”
Will laws prohibiting “aiding and abetting” abortion extend to and conflict with the First Amendment’s free speech guarantee? Will the First Amendment’s freedom of religion clause clash with Jewish law permitting abortions for various reasons?
Abortion was returned to the states because it is not an “enumerated” right in the Constitution. So, what about same-sex marriage?
These issues may become tomorrow’s U.S. Supreme Court issues, but today the developing issue is “Plan C.”
Plan C is distinguishable from Plan B, also known as the “morning after pill.” “B,” an over-the-counter drug, reduces the chance of pregnancy. “C,” commonly known as the “abortion pill,” requires a drug called Mifepristone to block progesterone, required to maintain a pregnancy. The drug Misoprostol then causes the uterus to push its contents out, like a miscarriage.
Unlike Plan B, which requires no prescription, both Plan C drugs are governed by FDA regulations. Because Misoprostol has long been used for stomach ulcers and aids with miscarriages, it has largely escaped scrutiny and lawsuits.
In contrast, Mifepristone is the subject of numerous “Plan C pill” suits. Such suits have been filed in federal district courts in North Carolina, Texas, Washington state and West Virginia. In North Carolina, Plan C pills are available but only if preceded by an ultrasound, a waiting period, counseling and a face-to-face meeting with a physician.
Basically, North Carolina requires every restriction once held but subsequently eliminated by the FDA. In the N.C. suit, plaintiff, Dr. Amy Bryant, an OB-GYN UNC, seeks to end North Carolina’s restrictions. Bryant argues that the Constitution’s “supremacy clause” ensures that federal laws, like those authorizing the FDA to regulate drugs, are supreme and supersede NC laws.
Plan C pill manufacturer GenBioPro’s suit against West Virginia’s restrictions also relies on the supremacy clause. But Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general, says, “The U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue.”
Plaintiffs in Texas asked the court to ban Mifepristone nationwide. On April 7, federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk agreed, but suspended his ruling temporarily to allow time for the government to appeal. The decision has the potential to restrict access to abortion nationwide. Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in Washington State ordered the FDA to keep mifepristone available. The conflicting decisions will likely invoke Supreme Court attention.
The Justice Department immediately announced that it would be challenging the decision, setting the stage for what could be a lengthy legal battle over abortion access nationwide.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, has called on President Biden to “ignore” the Texas abortion pill decision.
But is the cloud of litigiousness draped across the legal landscape not essentially academic? State control of abortion included the right to prohibit it or to erect restrictions. The workaround offered by “Plan C pills” propagated restrictions in states aiming to reduce or eliminate abortions.
A digital world, though, has no such restraints. PlanCpills.org tells readers exactly where and how they may obtain Plan C pills, notwithstanding any state’s telemedicine restrictions. The site tells North Carolina viewers, for example, that the nearest telemedicine access to Plan C pills is Virginia. Also offered are cost information and whether clinician support is available.
PlanCpills.org doesn’t sell pills. It offers information such as how to acquire Plan C pills with a “virtual” mailing address. And “Aid Access,” based in Europe, ships Plan C pills worldwide.
Between Jan. 22, 1973, when abortion was legalized, and June 24, 2022, when abortion control returned to the states, the National Right to Life Committee says 63,459,781 legal abortions occurred in the U.S. The genie is out of the bottle and it’s difficult to believe it will go back.
According to The New York Times, “no state embodies the nation’s post-Roe upheaval like North Carolina.” The legislature is considering new abortion restrictions. Moreover, on April 5 Democratic Representative Tricia Cotham announced her switch to the Republican Party, ensuring a veto-proof supermajority in the House as well as the Senate.
But for now, this state’s abortion related laws, while restrictive, are far less so than in several surrounding states. The result is that North Carolina has become the destination state for an abortion.
N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, staunch conservative, has expressed that North Carolina should become “the ‘destination state for life.’ We have to stand up for life.”
But then, as Fox News points out, “Robinson and his wife, Yolanda, opted to abort an unplanned pregnancy before they were married.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
