The subject of abortion is much in the news recently. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled a challenge can go forward on a Texas law which prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectable. It also heard arguments on a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.
Pro-life people are hopeful that the Mississippi law will be upheld, and pro-choice people are fearful that Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.
I have been pro-life ever since I was first able to think about it and am proud to serve as board chairman for the Life Care Pregnancy Center, a Moore County pro-life organization committed to helping women, men and families facing an unplanned pregnancy.
I understand the complexity of this subject and am personally convinced that abortion is morally wrong. I believe that human life begins at conception. If not then, when? There is no other logical starting point for human life other than at conception.
In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a case known as Roe vs. Wade, ruled that the right to have an abortion is a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution. I encourage you to read the Constitution — it’s not that long and is good to read for many reasons — and see if the subject of abortion is mentioned or even referred to in any way. It is not.
Supporters of Roe say that the ruling is based on a constitutional “right to privacy.” I ask you to see if a right to privacy is mentioned in the Constitution. It’s not. The Supreme Court in 1973 created a right that is simply not there.
Many legal experts believe that Roe vs. Wade was wrongly decided and that it will eventually be overturned. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor said in 1983 — 10 years after Roe — that, in view of advances in medical technology, “Roe is on a collision course with itself.” Medical and ultrasound technology have advanced tremendously since then, far beyond what could be foreseen in 1973.
Roe and a subsequent case, “Planned Parenthood vs. Casey,” established a 24-week “fetal viability” timeline, during which an abortion can be performed under U.S. law. I encourage you to Google what a 15- or 24-week-old fetus looks like and tell me it’s not a human being. I believe that performing an abortion at that stage of development is just morally wrong. Certainly, a 15- or 24-week-old baby cannot live on its own outside the womb. Neither can a full-term baby after birth.
No matter when an abortion is performed, it interrupts a human life. If not interrupted, more than 99 percent of 15- or 24-week fetuses will develop into a fully functioning, normal human being. Abortions after 24 weeks are allowed in some states. You can research the details of how this is done, but you’ll need a strong stomach.
At the opposite end of the spectrum of life, is it also OK to interrupt the life of a comatose or severely disabled person who has no chance of recovery? That’s euthanasia and not many people support it.
Those who support the right to choose an abortion say that the decision is between a woman and her doctor. Maybe so, but does that really mean a woman has an unfettered constitutional right to end the life of a baby developing inside of her? I don’t see much difference between that and euthanasia.
Abortion proponents say the government shouldn’t be involved in an abortion decision. OK, but isn’t that where we already are? Abortions are being performed every day because the government, via the U.S. Supreme Court, says it’s OK.
Since Roe was passed in 1973, more than 60 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. That’s more than twice the combined population of the 10 largest cities in the country. I wonder which lives we have ended.
If Roe is overturned, it would not mean that abortion would be completely prohibited. But it would mean that there is no fundamental national right to have an abortion, and states could regulate abortion in ways that are supported by the majority of people in that state. Government works best closer to the people.
So it is possible, and maybe even likely, that the Supreme Court will eventually correct what many feel was a bad decision. Personally, I hope they do.
John Rowerdink lives in Pinehurst.
(2) comments
To the article’s title: Amen! And that goes fir many, many other issues that should never, ever go beyond the sovereign states. Like education and the definition of marriage. The good news about the struggle against infanticide is that - regardless the debate in the Supreme Court - those of us who cherish life habe been winning this effort fir a long time. The large majority of Americans now oppose abortion. Praise the Lord.
Kent's lying. What a huge surprise. He says "The large majority of Americans now oppose abortion." That's a lie. A recent national poll by Gallop found that 32% of Americans believe abortion should be legal under all circumstance, while 48% believe abortion should be legal under some circumstances (which the ruled in Roe v. Wade). Only 19% of Americans believe abortion should be illegal under all circumstances. So once again Kent demonstrates he has something in common with his favorite President, like Trump, Kent is a pathological liar.
https://news.gallup.com/poll/1576/abortion.aspx
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.