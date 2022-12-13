Have you ever had your life flash by your eyes? I have, thankfully just once.
My experience lasted only a few seconds but seemed much longer. I saw my mom as clearly as if she was right there, smiling at me, young and pretty, just like she looked when I was a child. It’s a vision as clear in my head today as it was nearly 40 years ago when it happened.
I was flying a Marine Corps helicopter at night over the Atlantic Ocean at about 500 feet. The control stick suddenly ripped itself from my hand and threw itself into my crotch. The aircraft pitched up in a violent 90-degree maneuver not typically done by helicopters.
Helicopter flying — especially the large, troop-carrying versions like the one I was flying — is mostly defined in peacetime by gentle, smooth control inputs so as to neither overstress the aircraft nor the troops loaded aboard. Most helicopters and their hundreds of spinning, grinding parts and pieces are not designed to withstand high “G-force” maneuvers like the one mine was doing at that moment.
Fumbling to grab the control stick and regain control of this aircraft, my life went before my eyes. A strange sense of peace flowed over me like a warm blanket. I knew I was going to crash into the dark, cold Atlantic Ocean and die and everything seemed just fine. I was OK with dying.
I heard the expletive “Jesus Christ!” from my radio headset. It could have been me “choking the life” from the control stick and transmitting those words over the air myself. Or it could have been a wingman watching my helicopter perform unnatural acts. Or His name could have merely emanated from my mind. I just don’t know. A voice then broke through my sense of peace and firmly ordered me, “BARRY! LOOK. AT. THE. INSTRUMENTS.”
A wingman later told me my aircraft pitched up, rolled to the right, and then pitched down and disappeared into the inky blackness below our flight group of three aircraft. We were only 500 feet above the surface of the water when this happened, so there wasn’t much time to do anything before smashing headlong into the Atlantic Ocean. Forcing my eyes away from my smiling mom to the instruments, I saw what I needed to do and pulled the aircraft up and rolled it level only a few feet from the surface of the ocean.
After we safely landed, my crew chief told me he had unbuckled his “gunner’s belt,” the safety harness connecting him to the aircraft so he would not fall out. He was about to “take his chances” with diving from the stricken aircraft plummeting into the dark ocean as opposed to hopefully surviving the crash and finding his way out of a sinking pile of shattered debris.
Exiting the aircraft after we landed, every one of the troops knelt on the ground to give thanks for being alive. My knees were so weak from fear that I could not stand to exit the cockpit for several minutes.
My co-pilot — his knees also weak and shaking — looked at me, wide-eyed, and asked, “What just happened out there?”
We never determined what happened that cold, mid-December night in 1987. Maintenance could find no reason for the aircraft to pitch up like it did. They surmised it could have been an “uncommanded hydraulic hard-over” or some similar anomaly in the aircraft’s hydraulic system. It could have been my own incompetence combined with what pilots call “spatial disorientation” or more commonly “vertigo.”
Perhaps it was vertigo that caused me to lose awareness of my aircraft’s true orientation with regard to the surface of the water below. For a few seconds, I certainly did lose my sense of right side up. But I was jerked back to reality by something or someone not of this world.
There’s this song from the 1970s that I might even call my personal theme song. The lyrics of “I Have a Dream,” by Swedish pop group ABBA go like this, “I believe in angels, something good in everything I see. I believe in angels. When I know the time is right for me, I’ll cross the stream. I have a dream, a fantasy, to help me through reality. And my destination makes it worth the while, pushing through the darkness still another mile.”
I do believe in angels. It wasn’t yet my time to be called home. Consequently, one of them, I believe, somehow broke through those few seconds of my mom’s angelic face and my peace with death and “pushed me through the darkness for still another mile.”
In this season of miracles, I’m eternally thankful for that Christmas angel who brought me back to reality, to the reality of those 12 Marines in the back of my aircraft for whom I was responsible. And to my three kids and six grandkids born years later and the many offspring of those Marines in the back, kids and grandkids who would also someday grace our good Earth? Well, they thank my Christmas angel too.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
