How do you feel about garlic? Do you have a love-hate relationship with it like some people I know who love the taste but don’t love the stomach upset that quickly follows its consumption? Or are you one of those who appreciate its contribution to a dish but don’t like its negative effect on their breath?
Me, I love it, drawbacks notwithstanding. I’m not much of a cook, so I don’t use it myself very often, but I appreciate it in the foods I eat. But although I’ve always liked it, there was a time when I was off garlic for quite a while.
This hiatus began in the late ’60s. I was a college student, and also married. The division of duties between me and my wife, Doreen, was such that she worked full time during the day while I attended classes. Most of those classes were offered in the morning, so I would normally return to our apartment for lunch.
Even though I worked at a local grocery store in the evening, our finances were limited, so I didn’t want to spend money eating out. Accordingly, my lunches usually consisted of homemade sandwiches: peanut butter and jelly, grilled cheese (with tomato soup, of course), bologna and occasionally fried eggs.
One evening, while Doreen and I were watching TV, an ad came on hawking a new recipe for a hamburger. Since hamburgers were (and still are) one of my favorite foods, my ears and eyes perked up a bit. I had eaten hamburgers fried in a pan, broiled in an oven and grilled over charcoal. I wondered what this new recipe could consist of, and why someone would spend TV ad money on a recipe of any kind.
The recipe itself was quite simple, but there was indeed a twist to it. The ad started with a frying pan sitting on a burner. So far, no pizzazz. Then, a chunk of butter hits the pan. The chunk scurried around and sizzled agreeably in the pan. OK, now we were getting somewhere. I had never fried a hamburger in butter. Sounded good to me.
Suddenly, the hamburger patty appeared in the pan, and the hands dumped some white stuff on it: chopped garlic. I was impressed. A TV commercial had gotten my attention. Butter and garlic. I could almost smell the mixture. I was determined to try this new recipe for lunch the next day. By the way, the commercial was for the butter, Land O’ Lakes, I think.
I went to the kitchen to check on ingredients. Normally we didn’t buy too much butter because of the expense, but as luck would have it, I remembered recently purchasing a stick. It was kind of a splurge. We liked it on our toast and baked potatoes. It was Land O’ Lakes too.
We usually had hamburger meat on hand, and it turned out that we currently did. Now I just needed garlic. I didn’t think we had any real garlic because usually either Doreen and I shopped together, or I shopped alone, and I didn’t remember ever getting any garlic in its natural state. But we did have garlic — garlic powder, that is. We used it for making spaghetti and garlic bread. I was sure that would work just as well as real garlic. All was in readiness.
I arrived back at the apartment around noon the next day. I was excited to get my experiment underway.
All went smoothly, the frying pan, the sizzling butter, the hamburger patty. Then I got ready to add the garlic powder.
It occurred to me that I didn’t really know how much to use. I hadn’t really paid attention to that bit, but it was too late to turn back now. I really wanted to try this hamburger.
I tried to remember how much garlic the hands had tossed in. It seemed like a lot for just one hamburger. I decided it was about a tablespoon’s worth. That may have been a smidge on the high side, but I wanted to make sure I tasted it. I measured out a tablespoon of garlic powder and sprinkled it over the hamburger patty.
Everything went well after that. I put the hamburger patty on a roll, slathered it with ketchup and chowed down. It met all my expectations. It was very tasty, if not a little more garlicky than I expected.
Later that afternoon, I picked Doreen up from work. I leaned toward her for a kiss, but before my lips got within a foot of hers, she pulled away.
“What the @$%& is that smell?” she exclaimed. She rolled down her window and ordered me to do the same.
“Is that you?” she demanded. “What is that?”
“Well,” I started, hesitantly, “I did have some garlic for lunch.”
“Some?” she said. “It smells like you ate a whole bulb!”
While I was trying to figure out what the word “bulb” had to do with garlic, my wife told me to start driving so we could get air circulating.
It was a quiet ride home. As soon as I walked through the door, I marched straight to the bathroom and brushed my teeth. I reapproached for a kiss. I got closer this time but was rebuffed once more with another litany of reproofs.
I brushed again and followed with mouthwash. Same result.
Doreen dragged me to the kitchen. “How many cloves did you use?” she asked.
Again I was stumped, this time by the word “clove.”
I answered that I had used a tablespoonful of garlic powder. Her eyes widened. She turned and opened a cabinet, reached in and pulled out the bottle of garlic powder. She turned it in her hand and then thrust it toward me.
“Read that,” she said.
The label stated that 1/8 teaspoon was equivalent to a clove. There was that word again.
“There are three teaspoons to a tablespoon, OK?” she said.
I nodded, warily.
“You used the equivalent of 24 cloves of garlic on your hamburger. That’s a whole bulb’s worth! Maybe two!”
There was that other word again. All I knew for sure was that I’d used too much garlic powder.
The odor persisted for days, apparently from all my pores. Doreen wouldn’t let me come near her. It was the original enforced, mandatory social distancing.
At least I learned what a bulb and clove of garlic were during that period. Also, bonus! I didn’t have to worry about being attacked by vampires.
