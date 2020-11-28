Like “social distancing,” “remote learning” is one of those expressions of necessity, something invented to fit a circumstance.
I remember laughing the first time — back in February — I heard of social distancing. How oxymoronic. Social distancing was something you used Skype for, right? And remote learning? I understood that virtually every college today seems to offer a diploma over a broadband connection, but what could that phrase possibly have to do with my 13-year-old?
We’ve all learned, of course, that such phrases are no more oxymoronic than, say, “jumbo shrimp.” The coronavirus pandemic didn’t exist nine months ago, right? A new lexicon had to be invented to fit the circumstance. And so we now say things today that never passed anyone’s lips. “Asynchronous learning,” anyone?
Remember the Bubble Boy — either the real version or the Seinfeld storyline? Today, we are all bubble dwellers. Who’s in your bubble? Is your bubble small or large? How did your bubble survive the holiday? Did you let anyone new into your bubble? Excommunicate someone from your bubble? ’Tis no trivial pursuit.
Now let me pop the bubble of remote learning. Like many a parent, I am struggling to understand how a child who has not ever missed an honor roll — ever — is likely going to not only miss it this quarter but miss it by a great distance, social or otherwise.
The answer, my friends, is the structural defect in remote learning: the deficit of structure.
I am not throwing back the velvet curtain on a parenting mystery here when I say that kids crave structure. They need structure. They function best when life is predictable, orderly, dependable. That includes life at home as well as at school.
Kids learn to understand the world around them in this fashion. Structure builds habit. It builds expectations. It helps them develop their sense of right and wrong. Without it, they are ships unmoored, bumping along shallow shores. Any teacher can usually tell very quickly which of their young charges have that structure at home and which do not.
Today, about two-thirds of Moore County Schools students are in a hybrid education plan. They attend school physically two days a week and then engage remotely the other three days. The other third are in online classes all five days. They have live lessons and then individual work to do. That has modestly more structure than the other two-thirds have experienced.
Remote learning under a hybrid schedule does not lend itself to structure. It’s not that the teachers and students aren’t trying. Both are doing better this term than last year, when everyone was learning just how to cope. Teachers are more organized now, and their lesson planning is more thorough, engaging and interactive.
But there really is no structure. Kids are not required to be seated at the kitchen table at 8:15 a.m., ready to learn. On “remote” days, there is none of the usual order: no periods, no electives, no classmates and no teachers keeping track of attention. If you have an older student, it could be well past noon before they crack a Chromebook open.
And since they can do the work at their pace and turn it in, there’s no telling when a teacher is likely to see a completed assignment. More often than not, the work is marked as late and a “0” recorded.
Earlier this month, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that, in Wake County, about a quarter of the high school and middle school students failed at least one class during the first two months of this school year, when only online classes were offered.
Do a quick internet search and you’ll find news story after news story of students failing remote learning classes. And these aren’t the “special needs” students or the ones who would normally be at risk of poor academic performance. These are kids, like mine, who are solid “A” and “B” students who, lacking the structure of school, are drifting onto academic shoals.
I know this is temporary; vaccines are on the horizon and a fuller return to school could be in the cards by spring, if not sooner. Amen to all that.
But in the meantime? I do not want my son’s teachers to go soft. A wider margin for error? Perhaps, but we can’t return to last spring when lessons were more showtime than class time. And for parents? I’m lucky in that I can bring Ayden to work with me so he can sit at a desk and do his assignments under my supervision. But we’re not all that fortunate. Many of us will still have to play catch-up at night after dinner.
I do not wish to be a helicopter parent, but I can’t help but worry about who might suffer the real crash landing.
