I’m not the worst last-minute holiday shopper, but I am chronically behind going into the last week leading up to Christmas. What’s worse is that every year I resolve to knock out the shopping so I have time to “enjoy the season.”
You think Santa is up in the North Pole working ahead of schedule? You think that workshop of elves is coasting with half days because they’re way ahead on quota for game stations and dolls? Ah, the lies we tell ourselves.
This year, I am even behind on my Christmas column writing. I suppose this year I can blame the Great Blackout Fallout of 2022. A week of 16-hour days and lack of electricity for some of that can be great excuses for why there’s just a picture of a gift stuffed in a box instead of the actual gift, right?
It did not help when I was at the dentist last week and the dental hygienist, in between singing along to the Muzak Christmas carols, merrily said she had already finished and wrapped everything. Clearly, she was living my best life. And she had good teeth, to boot.
All of this is an elaborate lead up to say: I don’t have an original thought in my head this week for a column. I thought I did, but the hallways were empty, the doors locked tight. ‘Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the editor’s mind, not an idea was stirring, it was quite unkind.
Wait, maybe that’s something? Can I work with that? I don’t know that I can pull that one off.
How about something on those Christmas carols you can’t escape hearing? How many covers of “White Christmas” or “Away in a Manger” are there? There’s not a professional commercial singer out there who hasn’t cashed in on a carol. Even Ozzy Osbourne did a rendition of “Winter Wonderland.” It’s a duet with Jessica Simpson. I promise I am not making this up; my eyes still ache from watching the video on YouTube.
“The 12 Days of Christmas” is as torturous a carol as you’ll find. No one can remember the lyrics sober, but throw in a few rounds of holiday punch and crank this song up and there’s no telling what you’re going to hear.
I saw a meme on Facebook recently that lent new perspective to the song. The writer noted that the song “is completely unrealistic. There is no way that you’re still accepting gifts from someone after four days of birds.”
Recall: partridge in a pear tree, two turtle doves, three French hens and four calling birds. That’s 10 birds in four days.
“It’s weird to realize,” the meme goes on to say, “how many of the gifts in 12 days of Christmas are birds. Six out of the first seven days, your true love just gives you birds. It’s 23 total birds. What if you don’t even like birds?”
You think you’ve heard every Christmas carol out there by now, seeing as how stations have been playing them since Nov. 1. But I bet you haven’t heard Somerkersfees, an Africaans carol that, translated, means “Summer Christmas.” (Remember, it’s summer down under.) Then there’s the catchy “Laylat Al-Milad,” or Christmas Eve in Arabic. And the Filipinos have “Ang Pasko ay Sumapit,” or Christmas Has Come. I haven’t heard Michael Buble do that yet.
No one, however, has a Christmas carol, in English or any other language, that says, “Please, Not Another Bird.”
