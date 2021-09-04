Curtis Richie is the kind of guy a community needs. Fortunately for Moore County, we have him.
Curtis, who lives in Whispering Pines, is a fly-below-the-radar kind of guy. His only interest is doing things to better his community, and personal recognition isn’t part of the deal.
Moore County is blessed to have a large number of “doers” in this community. These volunteers devote countless hours of their time, talent and treasure to a wide variety of causes. But I mention Curtis in particular because I was honored last Wednesday to lead the luncheon at which he was awarded the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills’ prestigious Builders Cup.
The Builders Cup is the oldest such honor given in the Sandhills, bar none. It recognizes the person who “by unselfish personal service, without hope of personal gain, has outstandingly contributed to the upbuilding of the Sandhills section.”
The cup was first awarded in 1927, and its winners are a Who’s Who of Moore County: Leonard and Richard Tufts; Pappy and Ginny Moss; Norris Hodgkins Jr.; Voit Gilmore; Audrey Kennedy; Charles Picquet; Felton Capel; Clifton Blue; Joyce Franke; John Dempsey; Robert E. Lee; David Bruton; Sam Ragan; Raymond Stone; Peggy Kirk Bell; Bruce Cunningham; Johnny Burns — and now Curtis Richie.
These were all unbridled leaders in our community. Yet no one on this list got there by acting for personal gain, for applause or the world’s recognition. They endeavored for the collective good.
They created reality from vision. They fostered education and protected the natural environment. They stood up when others said “sit down.” They upheld simple dignity and human respect. And they spread kindness like pine needles.
You won’t see Curtis’ name on a building or a festival. He’s not a flashy kind of guy, feeling more at home in a T-shirt and sneakers than a shirt and tie.
If you’ve been to something like Live After 5 or Oktoberfest in Pinehurst, you’ve seen him pouring you a beer. Or maybe you’ve seen him in an orange vest along the roadsides in Whispering Pines picking up trash. Or working on the playground at Carthage Elementary School to build a playground so children with physical disabilities can play right along with their classmates.
Curtis most likely sold you blueberries or a Christmas raffle ticket. And if you bought one from him, there’s a good chance he more-than-gently urged you to join Kiwanis Club, not to make a number but to enjoy the chance to help children.
Curtis’ actions have been broad across the community, but at the core his mission has been about helping children. “He takes very seriously the mission of Kiwanis to serve the children of the world,” wrote Kiwanian Wendy Carter in her nomination of Curtis for the Builders Cup. “He gives countless hours of his time and talents to start and lead K-Kids clubs for students at McDeed’s Creek and Carthage elementary schools and the Key Club at The O’Neal School. Teachers and advisers love Curtis because he always does what he says he’s going to do, and he is always present for the kids.”
When the Child Resources Advocacy Center in Carthage was looking for help making blankets for children in crisis, Curtis stepped up to take the project on and brought several others into the job.
That’s classic Curtis. Whether it’s reading to Head Start preschoolers, raising money for college scholarships or tying together bolts of plush fabric for blankets, the end result is the same for Curtis: helping children.
Like so many of the doers in this community, the “upbuilding” of the Sandhills isn’t something they do all at once or for one specific interest. Like anything built to last, Curtis Richie’s work is done one deed at a time until, stepping back one day, you see the grand magnificence of a better community.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
