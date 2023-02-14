Native — Webster’s dictionary defines it as “belonging to a particular place by birth.”
Immigrant — “A person who comes to a country to take up permanent residence.”
Relax, this is not a column about our Southern border. This is about Moore County.
I am an immigrant to the county. After numerous Army-induced moves, I decided to make the county my permanent residence. I’d like to say it was the result of some mathematical calculation or deliberate planning process. It was not.
When we moved here, it just felt — well, right. It felt like home, like a comfortable pair of shoes, or those jeans you can’t bear to throw away because you can barely tell you have them on.
I can now articulate what that “right” feeling was. It was the ambience and heritage of the county and the natives and immigrants who, before me, created an environment of small-town America surrounded by agricultural pursuits. The natives welcomed me with open arms; I have never felt like a “dang Yankee.”
That welcoming feeling was a combination of Southern charm and hospitality and my enthusiastic embrace of what made this county special. By demonstrating a desire to embrace their ways, it enhanced their desire to be hospitable.
Over the years, I have come to know a few natives of the county. Some have streets named after their families. Others live on and operate Century Farms (continuous farming by a single family for 100 years or more.) One has a five-generation legacy in the county. They and their ancestors built a special county out of pine barrens. This was land that not even the tribal peoples of the area wanted to settle — they used it primarily as a midway gathering and trading outpost between coastal and mountain-based tribes.
The modern “natives” and “immigrants” of Moore County have lived peaceably together for quite some time. However, there appears to be something stressing that harmony of late. Call it culture, values or maybe perspective. There is a new wave of immigrants who seem to want to change the way the natives live. Or maybe it is another group. Does this sound like a familiar story?
Many of the first European settlers to America, brave enough to move inland from the coast in the 1600 and 1700s, lived in harmony with the then-native peoples. Many simply wanted a piece of land to raise a family in relative peace. They traded with each other, adopted their hunting and farming ways, and often bore hardships with them.
Then, more opportunistic folks heard about cheap land and abundant natural resources. Enter the Prospectors and Speculators. They weren’t interested in becoming permanent residents, nor would they readily adopt the mores of those already living there.
They often didn’t adhere to local or government agreements between the immigrants and natives. This caused obvious friction, often ending in conflict and a reciprocating response which escalated until it resulted in the mass deportation of the natives.
The modern Prospectors and Speculators speak of housing shortages and growing populations. Yet they never quantify how much is enough, nor where the balance is. They point to the so-called undeveloped acres still available in the county and state that just a little more farmland turned into sprawling, major subdivisions won’t hurt. Yet it is exactly all that vacant land which makes the county a desirable place to live. It is the country part of the Town-and-Country equation.
The critics will be quick to accuse me of wanting to prevent new immigration to the county — I’m here so now no one else can come. Au contraire. I support continued immigration.
However, those immigrants, developers and builders must conform to the theme of the county: Town and Country. Increase density within the town limits for those who desire that lifestyle. Realize, though, that towns have limits for a reason. “Planting” islands of subdivisions in the rural areas is not farming.
I moved to the county with a desire to adopt its mores. I didn’t try to build a farm in a major subdivision or in a town’s limits. Others moved to the county for the quaint villages and towns where they could walk to the store and greet neighbors from their front porch.
Interestingly, a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics survey supports our Town-and-Country theme. It found that people who are engaged in outdoor activities have the least stress, are happiest and enjoy the greatest level of job fulfillment. At the top of the list are farmers with outdoor exercise and recreation close behind.
So, here in Moore County, we should encourage development and growth of family farms, golf courses and parks. Homes on small parcels in crammed neighborhoods will likely contribute to our unhappiness. Let’s avoid them.
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
