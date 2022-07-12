There’s too much negativism about America. Quizzically, much of it comes from Americans ourselves. I suppose that’s OK because if “family” can’t point out our faults, who can?
Still, I believe we need to stop complaining and refocus on how good America really is. I’m not suggesting we hide from our imperfections but, instead, that we focus on our positives and strengths.
Sure, we’ve got our problems and make mistakes like every nation. We err, we fail, we let our emotions get the best of us, and we sin and commit crimes. Some of us are stupid. We don’t learn from our mistakes. We’re building a “more perfect union” after all, not a perfect one.
If you’ve been in the military or lived overseas or studied history, though, you’re less likely to be overly critical of America’s faults because you’ve seen or learned about far worse faults in other places at other times and with other people. It’s like that old adage “I felt sorry for myself because I had no shoes until I saw a man without feet.”
So, let’s appreciate our feet for a moment and take a quick tour of America. Some of what I quote below may be a few years old or several percentage points off. The studies I quote probably had some flaws and biases. They’re imperfect, remember?
In general, we’re a good, well-rounded nation. We care about people and the world and beyond. Sure, some of our caring is about self-interest and self-protection, but much of our caring is about America being that “shining light on a hill,” about which President Reagan reminded us.
Americans are the world’s “Atlas.” We prop the world up on our backs. Based on information contained in the Department of Defense’s 2015 Base Structure Report, the U.S. has 170,000 troops deployed to places and bases in at least 74 countries and has a presence in practically every corner of the world. By comparison, our most trusted ally, the United Kingdom, has bases in fewer than 10. Those numbers don’t count America’s massive diplomatic presence around the world helping to maintain peace and order and export democracy.
There are over 5,000 colleges and universities in the U.S. It’s the envy of the world.
When it comes to sports, no other country in the world plays so hard and works so hard. Thousands of teams — from high school to college to professional leagues — compete in some form every day of the year.
Americans are the most generous people in the world. According to a 2017 Money magazine article, Americans gave $360 billion dollars to thousands of charities. This figure doesn’t count the $173 billion worth of time devoted to volunteer charity work by Americans. And many Americans volunteer their time, talent and treasure anonymously, with no expectation of recognition.
That half trillion dollar-plus charitable giving figure doesn’t count U.S. foreign aid, which in 2021 totaled $38 billion.
The U.S. has had three times the number of Nobel Laureates than the next closest country.
Only China beats us in the total number of books published in a year, although when figured by the number of books published vs. population, we beat China hands down.
By most measures, our economy is strong, our currency stable. Sure, prices are high right now, but how fortunate are we? Venezuela’s annual inflation rate was, according to FocusEconomics, 1,638 percent in 2021, before falling to 927 percent this year. It takes a wheelbarrow of cash to buy Arepas (small pitas made with corn flour and filled with a variety of ingredients) there.
The U.S. has the largest immigrant population in the world, with 47 million immigrants as of 2015, not counting (according to the 2016 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics) the U.S. admitting 1.2 million legal immigrants in 2016. We’re a welcoming, opportunity-laden nation. No wonder people want to come here in droves.
Even in a nation with a strong tradition of individual property and human rights, we care enough about our environment and about celebrating “America the Beautiful” to set aside some 13 percent of our land mass as protected by federal or state parks and other systems. These lands cover about 100 million acres.
At the same time we’re focused on all those earthly issues, we somehow find the wherewithal to focus on the stars too. Americans invest in SpaceX, the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope, the Mars Rovers, the Juno Jupiter Mission and the James Webb Space Telescope, among hundreds of other NASA and commercial missions, projects and studies in space.
I could go on. By mentioning all these glowing statistics, though, I’m not suggesting we can rest. We can never rest. There are too many problems to fix, issues to defend and things to learn. We can always get better. And we should keep striving to do so with unending tenacity.
With appropriate humbleness for our successes, let’s acknowledge and celebrate our positives and appreciate the brightness of that shining light from the hill. The constant negativity about America is not just wrong. It’s tiring.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
