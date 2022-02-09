My wife tells a story of her mother, Mary, who, in the midst of a typical sweltering and sticky summer in a Havelock home with no air-conditioning, would serve every Sunday for dinner a dish she called “New England Soup.” It was a steaming, hearty pot of chicken, vegetables and noodles, enough to feed her family of six.
When the inevitable complaints came about it being too hot for New England Soup, Mary would tell the kids in her motherly logic, “Eat it. It will make you feel cooler when you’re done.”
We recently moved from Onslow County to Moore County. We lived for over 25 years in “Hurricane Alley” enduring a dozen or so hurricanes, 100-mph wind gusts, flooding and trees and branches knocked down like so many pick-up sticks. Still, in all those years we never lost power for more than a few hours.
I had a generator parked in the garage that I never used.
I’m not complaining, mind you, even though this column was written on a laptop without internet service or electricity to charge the battery because our power had been off for over 24 hours from a relatively minor ice storm (minor compared to hurricanes, anyway).
Or that we were wearing winter coats inside our 52-degree home and heating our leftovers supper in CorningWare on the patio gas grill. We had to throw away the ice cream from our freezer that melted into a mushy goo.
Our eldest daughter would call this “dilemma” of no power for a day a “first world problem,” one in which we have shelter, food, security, clean water — although freezing cold — and winter coats to wear, even if they were being worn inside.
For all this I am, indeed, grateful. Many in our world have far less every single day of their lives. As a Marine, I saw many such people around the world during my 30 years of service. And toughened as I was by that service, I am capable of surviving without power as long as necessary.
I’ve taken many a water-conservation “Navy shower” — quickly wet down with cold water and shut it off, lather up and then quickly rinse off with cold water — traversing the north Atlantic in the winter aboard aircraft carriers.
In a nod to Mary’s motherly logic, even naked in a shower stall surrounded by a warship’s cold, metal bulkheads, it’s amazing how happy and warm you feel when the cold water is quickly turned off. Want to conserve water? Take cold showers.
My point in relating these thoughts to you is not to complain about Duke Power, although it does amaze me that I could live through a dozen hurricanes and never lose the power supplied from our little electric cooperative in Onslow County like we’ve lost here in Moore County. Perhaps bigger really isn’t better.
Don’t get me wrong, we love living in Moore County and the “threat” of losing power for several days is worth the life we have here. I may be ignorant about how the power grid really works, but the experience of a lengthy power outage here vis-à-vis that of decades in Hurricane Alley with the lights always on does seem a bit misplaced.
It’s funny how life works out. One of the reasons we moved from the coast to the Sandhills in our “golden years” was to escape the threat of a direct hit by hurricanes and the resulting impacts to our property and our lives. So, retired from the Marines and possessing the freedom of more choice in the matter of where to live, we left Onslow County for Southern Pines and within four months of arriving, I type this column in a winter coat on a nearly drained laptop, on a cold winter’s day without power or heat, hoping to capture my words before the battery flatlines.
Our moving to escape the impacts of storms is a perfect example of the old saying, “Man plans and God laughs.”
Which brings me back to the story of Mary and her New England Soup. As we were in the middle of our powerless day, wiping dribbles from our winter coats as we spooned into our mouths a few tablespoons of the gooey, chocolatey mess that was once a frozen solid container of Moose Tracks ice cream before throwing it away, I wondered if Mary’s motherly logic about hot soup cooling you down would work the opposite way. That is, would the cold ice cream warm us up?
I’m a firm believer in motherly logic. I can’t tell you the number of cliffs I was saved from jumping off by my own mom’s logic, “If Johnny jumped off a cliff, would you?” In this case, though, Mary’s New England Soup logic didn’t work in the reverse. The ice cream made us feel even colder. Sorry, Mary.
Unlike others in Moore County last month not as lucky, our power was restored after 35 hours. Inside temperature of our kitchen when the heat came on: a balmy (compared to outside) 50 degrees. And thankfully until the next outage, I have a temporary respite from those invigorating Navy showers.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
