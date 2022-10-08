Shortly after I took this job as editor, my dad cut out and framed an old Peanuts cartoon in which Linus begins by writing, “Dear Editor of the Letters to the Editor, How have you been?”
His sister, Lucy, looks on and bemusedly asks, “‘How Have You Been?’ What sort of letter is that to write to an Editor?”
Linus, not missing a beat, replies, “I just thought he might appreciate having someone inquire about the state of his health,” he says.
As Lucy walks off, Linus hollers at her, “Editors are sort of human too, you know!”
I get lots of letters to the editor, though one has yet, Linus-like, to inquire upon my health. What I don’t get many of — at all, really, until last month — are dioramas to the editor.
Forget what a diorama is? Let me take you back to elementary school, where you were almost certain to have had a teacher assign you, using an old shoe box, to produce a 3D model of a scene from history or a particular book. I remember doing one in third grade showing the Civil War surrender at Appomattox Courthouse. Little green Army men and gray Army men (originally representative of Germans) stood in for Grant, Lee and the others.
Last month, I came back from lunch one afternoon to find on my desk a diorama to the editor, a beautifully rendered 3D model of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle, visioning how a tunnel under the circle could work.
The work was that of Pinehurst resident John Root, a fantastically creative and interesting retiree. He’s also quite principled; Mr. Root has been a long and staunch advocate for printing school honor rolls in the paper, which we do but never quite to his standard befitting the children’s academic achievements. In Mr. Root’s mind, we spend a lot of ink on athletic achievements and we should showcase classroom performance equally. I can’t say I argue with him.
Mr. Root is a man of many passions, and the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is one of them. Unless you’ve been under a rock, in a prolonged coma or stuck in traffic around the circle for the past 30 years, you know that traffic flow and increasingly long backups have become quite nettlesome to local drivers, public officials and state transportation engineers.
Over the years, ideas have come — and in most cases thankfully gone — regarding how to improve circle flow while keeping intact circle integrity. (Remember how DOT was going to add four little circles on the corners to go through before going into the big circle?)
Although the Traffic Circle is only 10 years older than I am, it’s included on the national Register of Historic Landmarks along with much of the Pinehurst village core.
There’s really nothing historic about the circle, just as there is absolutely nothing historic about me. But folks have grown attached to it over the years, perhaps because it hearkens back to a less hurried time of only 25,000 trips per day around it instead of today’s 17.5 million. That number is off slightly, but yes, it’s a busy “crossroads” in the community circulating cars between and among U.S. 15-501, N.C. 211 and N.C. 2, better known as Midland Road, a pine-centric umbilical cord between Pinehurst and Southern Pines. N.C. 2 IS genuinely historic; it was the first four-lane divided road in the state.
Everyone knows something “must be done” about the circle traffic, but no one can agree. About the only option ruled out at this point is some form of catapult or giant ferry “ferris wheel” that lifts cars up and over the circle. I hold out hope that it’s not entirely dead.
Here’s where Mr. Root rejoins our story. The notion of a tunnel beneath the circle captured his attention. For the record, traffic engineers with the DOT modeled a tunnel idea several years ago and presented to the council a plan that would continuously flow U.S. 15-501 traffic north and south under the circle, with everything else pretty much unchanged on the surface. The price for that idea at the time was about $30 million.
Mr. Root was taken by the tunnel, so much so that he went down to Hobby Lobby eight years ago and got several pieces of styrofoam and modeling pieces — and tiny little trees like you see on model railroad displays — and created his own 3D model of how the circle could work.
“I took the model to Raleigh and showed the DOT people up there.”
First, this qualification: Mr. Root is not a retired traffic engineer, though he is familiar with cars.
“I worked for Chevrolet!” he boasted over the phone.
In Mr. Root’s model, with cutaways and labeled lanes to show the flow, the only traffic that would remain on the surface would be cars on Midland Road. Drivers wanting to get on 15-501 or 211 from Midland would flow around the circle to the proper exit, then merge with traffic coming out of a tunnel.
Ah, that tunnel. Mr. Root really went all out in his diorama. His tunnel would have two levels. The lowest level would be for through-traffic north and south on U.S. 15-501. But a higher, still-underground level would funnel traffic for N.C. 211 moving east and west.
The respective subterranean travelers would pop back up into daylight a reasonable distance from the circle. Traffic, I presume, would flow through a series of merges. I presume that because Mr. Root didn’t include any miniature traffic signals in his diorama.
“The only traffic up top would be local traffic,” he said.
Could his idea work? Possibly? The soil scientists and geologists and engineers would have to work their crafts, but there’s been some pretty elaborate underground traffic projects in places over the years. The Big Dig in Boston only took 25 years and $8 billion and look at it now. It only takes a day and a half to get across the city!
There are those who pooh-pooh that Pinehurst isn’t big enough for such an elaborate scheme, that we just need to do a better job of taking turns in traffic letting people in and out. We are sooner going to erect that giant ferry ferris wheel before that happens.
Well, maybe not, says Mr. Root. “There’s too many cars now for a catapult.” Pity.
I’ve had plenty of letters to the editor over the years regarding the Pinehurst Traffic Circle. They generate plenty of more as others pick them apart.
I can’t wait to see what a diorama to the editor elicits. The first project I get with little green Army men gets extra credit. Because I’m sort of human too, you know.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
What would be the cost, the time, and could the circle be used. If not the latter what would be the route or routes? I still believe that the speed through the circle of 25mph and should be enforced and perhaps speed bumps.
