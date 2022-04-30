In January 2001, Cambridge University Library discovered that two irreplaceable items known as “Notebooks ‘B and C’” were missing. They were irreplaceable because they dated to 1837 and outlined a theory of evolution.
The “items” were Charles Darwin’s handwritten notes, and they had been stolen.
Darwin’s notes culminated in “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection.” He completed the book in 1839 but delayed publication till 1859. Darwin worried that his book would be construed as contravening the Biblical account of creation. It was.
America was too preoccupied with emerging war to pay much attention. But by 1925, Tennessee had criminalized the teaching of “any theory that denies the story of the Divine Creation of man as taught in the Bible,” presaging the well-known “Scopes Trial.”
Censorship was — and remains — an integral part of America’s story. And the Bible is still integral to censorship.
Recently, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills into law. One criminalized “gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, hormone treatment, puberty blockers and surgery to align physical characteristics to the gender identity of a minor.”
“I believe very strongly,” Ivey said, “that if the good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl.”
The other measure required public school students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching the gender on their birth certificate; and it prohibited classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades.
Ivey is not an outlier. As 2021 closed, 37 states had enacted or introduced legislation restricting how transgender students participate in school sports. Thirty-six had adopted or introduced laws against teaching critical race theory.
And according to the writers’ organization PEN America, “More than a thousand book titles, most addressing racism and LGBTQIA+ (lesbian gay bisexual transgender queer intersex asexual et al.) have been banned from U.S. classrooms and school libraries in the last nine months.”
So, censorship is old news, but this time, it’s different. Jonathan Friedman of PEN America said, “What is happening in this country in terms of banning books in schools is unparalleled in its frequency, intensity and success.”
This time censors are organizing. “Moms for Liberty” is one example. Reuters.com says that one year ago, Moms had one member. Now it has 80,000. Members span the political spectrum.
Interest is so high in this issue of books, the House of Representatives recently held hearings on banned books. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, implored conservatives and liberals to “learn to tolerate the speech you abhor as well as the speech you agree with.”
Democratic strategist Tyler Law, together with Alleigh Marré, president of the right-leaning Free to Learn Coalition, agree that parents got involved when students were learning at home during the pandemic. Marré said parents got a close-up view of what their kids were learning in school, “and they didn’t like it.”
It’s not just books. American Principles Project President Terry Schilling said, “Parents’ rights to raise their children and instill values in them are being taken away.” Washington state, for example allows “gender affirming” therapy for minors between 13 and 17, without parental consent. In Oregon, a 15-year-old can undergo a double mastectomy sex-change surgery, without parents’ consent.
Yael Levin-Sheldon, Virginia chapter president of No Left Turn, says parents do not object to schools teaching about the advent of slavery. They resent efforts to portray all white people as racists. Sheldon commented on a book in a local school, “The Black Friend, On Being a Better White Person.” She asked others to consider if it were, instead, titled “The White Friend, On Being a Better Black Person.”
What’s happening here is payback time. James Antle III, conservative Washington Examiner politics editor, sees objections to particular books as a response to cancel culture.
“The woke left may be the new religious right: preachy, censorious, humorless, judgmental, constantly policing popular culture for impure thoughts.”
Education historian Jonathan Zimmerman says the left has put itself in a difficult strategic position.
“You cannot protect (Toni Morrison’s) ‘Beloved’ if you’re purging ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,’ ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ and — oh, wow, Dr. Seuss” — all in which liberals find examples of racism.
However, conservative political commentator David French warns that, “in the attempt to respond to left-wing intolerance the right is responding with their own efforts to censor, suppress and cancel.”
Now for the news: According to Pew Research, as of 2020, over one-third of Americans still did not accept evolution theory. There’s more: This past March, a Cambridge librarian discovered a pink gift bag near her office. Inside, a small blue box appeared. When the box was opened, there they were, Darwin’s “Notebooks B and C.”
The notebooks were accompanied by a brown envelope with a typewritten message:
“Librarian, Happy Easter, X.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
(1) comment
If people just understood "Critical" in critical race theory was "CRITICAL THINKING" not criticizing race, we'd be in a much different place. Ignorance is dangerous.
