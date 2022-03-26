Back in December, as our longtime features editor, Faye Dasen, was cleaning out her desk ahead of her retirement, she came upon a typed speech that former Pilot owner, publisher and editor Sam Ragan had given.
Clues in the speech indicate he may have delivered it on a college campus, since he notes having been “a participant and observer of American journalism for more than 50 years (beginning here on this campus.)”
The speech was titled “The Role of a Newspaper.” Faye, who began her own almost 30-year career at The Pilot as Mr. Ragan’s assistant, held on to it for all those years and, in her final work days, bequeathed it to me. It sat on the corner of my desk for three months, until I picked it up the other day and read through it again.
As I read through the short speech — it’s just three pages, typed with generous margins — the thoughts began resonating with me even more.
Mr. Ragan, who owned The Pilot from 1968 until shortly before his death in 1996, was more than a mere “participant” and “observer” in American journalism, but that was about all his Southern humility would allow. He was an astute man of letters and a generous chronicler of the small-town experience and sensibility. But he also had a hard-nosed news perspective and was an avowed advocate of the truth and delivering the facts as they are, not as others might wish.
“Many good newspapers bear the stamp of their editor and publisher,” Ragan wrote in this speech Faye passed on, “and some of them sum up their philosophies with statements on their editorial pages.
“In the News and Observer, for instance, there are these words from the last will and testament of Josephus Daniels, editor and publisher from 1894 to 1948: ‘I wish always to be ‘the tocsin’ and to devote itself to the policies of equality and justice to the underprivileged.’
“In 1941, when novelist and poet James Boyd bought The Pilot he wrote: ‘We will try to keep this a good paper…Wherever there seems to be an occasion to use our influence for the public good, we will try to do it. And we will treat everybody alike.’
“I like both of those statements and a few years ago when I appeared on the old NBC Today show, I quoted them, and I also said that if you are on the side of humanity and the humane, you won’t go wrong.”
Much has changed in all the intervening years since Mr. Ragan delivered those words, but the sentiments and the power of those thoughts ring true, whether addressing local matters or global.
We remain engaged today in a battle between information and misinformation, competing agendas that contort some facts, embellish others and ignore still others.
As Mr. Ragan put it, “I believe in complete news coverage of a community, and there should be no censorship. Josephus Daniels once said of the News & Observer: ‘If the good Lord lets it happen, I’m not ashamed to print it.’
“Every editor has his own standards, of course, and I believe objectivity is at the heart of those standards.”
We live in an age, increasingly, where some resources that claim to uphold the mantle of journalism practice not objectivity so much as advocacy, a belief that the truth is what they deem it to be. These are people who see the world as black and white, rather than the gradations of gray that it really is.
“We may be wrong in this old-fashioned belief,” Mr. Ragan wrote in his speech, “but the idea of not teaching information startles us. We had become aware that many young graduates of universities were unaware of certain facts we long ago had taken for granted, but we did not know that teaching facts is, in some parts of the academic world, a forbidden subject.
“A true newspaperman is taught and learns by experience that it is his duty to objectively inform people of facts to the best of his ability.
“The whole basis of our democratic society is that an informed people can be depended upon to make the right decisions about their lives. We would like to continue to believe this.
“We also believe, as did Thoreau, that one should ‘never ignore a fact, it may flower into a truth.”
If you are of a conservative mind and see this as an indictment of “wokeness” — or if you are of a progressive leaning and read into these words an indictment of cancel culture — you are both right.
The objective truth does not fall neatly into one camp or another, Mr. Ragan told us all those years ago. If you are following someone who espouses otherwise, I have a copy of a speech I’m happy to share with you anytime.
