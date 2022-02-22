I’m not bragging — just the facts, ma’am — but I had my first job in 1965 when I was 12: Paul and Hazel’s Restaurant on S.O.M. Center Road in Mayfield, Ohio.
There, I learned how to scrub dirty, greasy pots and pans, wash heavy, white, diner-style dishes, bowls and coffee cups, and clean up the dining room and kitchen. That included scraping and cleaning the massive — it seemed at my age — iron griddle used to fry “the best cheeseburger in town.” Of course, at that time, it was also the ONLY cheeseburger in town.
Paul gave me, a 12-year-old kid, a key to the place. Imagine that happening today. I could have cut myself with a knife and bled out while alone in the kitchen.
Serving breakfast and lunch, the restaurant closed around 1 p.m. every day. Walking home from school, I’d go by to clean up and then lock the door when I was done. I’d walk there from home on Saturdays to do the same thing.
Paul took orders and ran the register. Hazel cooked. I earned 75 cents an hour and Paul, and Hazel could make a living for themselves running a little village’s greasy spoon restaurant and paying a kid to clean up the restaurant for them. Occasionally my mom would show up and help me, but mostly I was on my own.
A few years later, I got a job as a stock boy at Jay Drug Store across the street from Paul and Hazel’s. It was not only a promotion in pay but a promotion in environment — away from the steaming hot, greasy, dirty mess of a diner to the new, well-lit, air-conditioned pharmacy.
Reduced-alcohol beer — 3.2 percent, or what we called “Sunday” or “three-two” beer — was sold on Sundays in the drug store, in compliance with Ohio’s strict “Blue Laws.” I was too young to buy it, but I could stock the refrigerator with beer, both three-two and the “good stuff.” I could buy cigarettes at 15, though, and often did for my mom, who asked me to bring home a pack of “Salem” menthol cigarettes.
Strict labor laws designed to “protect” children weren’t yet enacted, or at least they weren’t enforced. People didn’t worry as much about litigation, insurance or harming kids’ “psyches” by toughening them up a little through hard work.
We grow. We (hopefully) learn. Change is constant. Laws are altered with good intentions — but sometimes with bad, unintended consequences too.
Was I taken advantage of? Through today’s 20-20 hindsight, some would say I was. But I think working before adulthood was one of the things that helped me become the non-whiny, thick-skinned, tenacious, responsible and unentitled citizen I believe — I hope —I have become, though still somewhat of a work in progress.
It’s possible that being mentored and, yes, criticized and even yelled at by adults who weren’t my parents for my many work-related errors during my formative years of working helped pave the way for almost 30 years of service in the Marine Corps.
Vice President Kamila Harris has been accused of fostering an atmosphere of so-called “soul-crushing criticism” in her office, causing the departure of several of her senior staff members.
“Come on,” I think to myself. “Get over yourselves. Take the criticism, learn from it, get better from it, and move on.”
Is it possible the people in Vice President Harris’ office, spawned from a coddled, “everyone wins a trophy” generation, can’t handle the heat? Cleaning up Paul and Hazel’s steamy kitchen might have helped them just as it, I believe, helped me.
Fast forward 55 years. I recently offered a Southern Pines business my labor. For free. “While uncertified, I have 40 years of experience in your line of work,” I told the owner. “I could be your ‘man Friday,’ helping with cleaning, sweeping, deliveries and reducing the backlog you have in completing repairs.”
What would I get out of it? Nothing but learning a little more about the craft, looking over the shoulder of the owner and learning. I did not ask to be a formal intern or apprentice. I just wanted to learn from osmosis, from being around the experts. That would be my only compensation.
This business owner’s answer is an example of the way our labor laws have changed, perhaps, for the worse since I was a 12-year-old “scullery maid” at Paul and Hazel’s. “I’ve looked into it,” he said when I dropped into the business to put a face to a name on the “free work” resume I sent him by email. “But there are liability issues,” he said.
I offered to sign a hold-harmless agreement if liability was, indeed, the issue. The answer was still no.
Paul and Hazel’s is gone. And so are, apparently, reasonable labor laws and policies. I think it’s a sad day in Mudville — and America — both when Casey strikes out and when someone willing to work for free “strikes out” because of meddling, overly restrictive labor policies.
Many would argue — I certainly would — that too many of us are overly sensitive. So maybe, too, our thinning skin in America has been exacerbated by the fact that 12-year-old kids can no longer attain some grit and thick skin, both vital if one is to be happy and content in adulthood. We should all be toughened-up a bit by holding down a job and moving beyond the inevitable criticism that comes with working for somebody.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
