When I read “George” recently, I was reminded of the words reportedly spoken by Abraham Lincoln when he met “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” author Harriet Beecher Stowe: “So you’re the little woman who wrote the book that started this great war.”
I looked down at the slim volume: So this is the little book that sparked the big debate about what’s suitable for children to read, and who gets to decide. Like many in our community, I’ve been following with great interest the discussion — sometimes rational, sometimes frenzied — about this award-winning book by Alex Gino. Wanting to know for myself what all the fuss was about, I bought a copy and started to read.
After all, it’s one thing to go to a meeting of your book club even if you haven’t finished that month’s title, just to enjoy the wine and fellowship. But it’s quite another to enter a serious debate about a book without actually having read the entire thing.
Even if I’ve heard opinions of a book before I’ve had a chance to read it, I try to approach it with fresh eyes and an open mind. But since criticism of this novel has been couched in such inflammatory terms, it was hard not to have at least some of my radar tuned in for instances of pornography, filth and pedophiliac grooming.
Couldn’t find ’em. Of course I encountered the several passages that have been repeatedly quoted out of context in desperate attempts to have copies of “George” removed from the shelves of libraries in Moore County schools. (Remember: This book is not included in the curriculum of any course in our schools.)
But what struck me about these sections of the book, in context, was that they presented important and often difficult topics with sensitivity and clarity. And this is characteristic of the novel as a whole.
A student who reads “George” with parental permission and the knowledge of a school librarian will have a much better chance at healthy, accurate and honest portrayals of these matters than those randomly encountered on the playground, in the locker room or on the internet — especially if reading the book is accompanied by talking about it with a supportive adult.
So what are “these matters”? Like much of the best Young Adult fiction, “George” addresses the central concerns of its intended readership: family dynamics, both supportive and difficult; the joys and disappointments of friendships with other young people; navigating the rough waters of school life, through the storms of bullies and the safe harbors of understanding teachers; the vital questions of “Who am I?” and “Where do I fit in?” And yes, there concerns about growing and changing bodies, with increasing awareness of sexual organs and gender identity.
As a former English teacher, I’m also impressed by the literary qualities of this book. The plot is carefully structured but not contrived. The characters are remarkably well developed for a work of less than 200 pages. The vocabulary is accessible but not condescending to young readers. The style and tone achieve a rewarding combination of emotion, intelligence and wit. And the recurring references to a classic work of children’s fiction, “Charlotte’s Web,” make for a particularly satisfying reading experience.
But as I made my way through this book, I was struck by another dimension of effective narrative: The reactions of the characters other than George — the child who had from birth been identified a boy based on physical features, but who knows that mentally and emotionally she’s a girl — offer us readers a kind of litmus test.
When faced with a person who is traveling such a challenging path, whether in fiction or in “real life,” how will we respond? Like the best friend who is at first dismayed but soon comes round to acceptance and understanding? Like the mother who resists and rejects such a possibility but ultimately finds loving ways to support her child? Or like the school bully, whose obvious insecurities are manifest in ignorance, fear and physical violence?
As reported in successive stories in this newspaper, a series of reviews conducted according to the policies of Moore County Schools — by panels composed of teachers, parents, students and administrators — has repeatedly concluded that the merits of this novel make it suitable for inclusion in the library collections of the two schools where “George” can currently be found.
Even so, the issue was appealed to the Board of Education for their final determination. During its March 14 meeting, a majority of board members ultimately reaffirmed the findings of those review committees, and “George” will remain on those shelves. But that meeting revealed some deeper currents in our community and our leaders that we should all pay attention to.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, we heard from outraged residents who delivered abusive attacks on members of the board and derisive condemnation of anyone who differed from the speaker. But we were also inspired by a transgender woman who courageously shared her own painful journey to self-understanding and awareness.
Similarly, the pre-vote discussion among the board began with expressions of defiance, rejecting the outcomes of the review process and threatening the procedures of the board itself. Yet we also heard an affirmation of dedication and integrity from a member who — despite personally finding “George” inappropriate for her own children — would honor her sworn responsibility as an elected official, supporting the MCS review process and the judgment of its duly appointed committees.
So what kind of leader should be entrusted with oversight of Moore County’s schools, students and teachers? Our first chance to answer that question will come soon, in the May 17 primary elections.
Bob Howell is a former secondary school teacher and a resident of Southern Pines.
