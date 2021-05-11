“Now there was a woman who had been suffering from hemorrhages for 12 years. She had endured much under many physicians, and had spent all she had; and she was no better.”
These words are quoted from the Gospel of Mark (Mark 5:25–26). Yet, I hear a similar story almost every day.
The church at which I serve as pastor has a fund designed for emergency assistance for individuals in the larger community. We pay creditors directly in order to avoid the termination of someone’s electricity or water or eviction or foreclosure from a home.
While grateful to provide such assistance, I am also reminded of an illustration that the musician and writer David LaMotte offered in his book “Worldchanging 101.” If you see people drowning in a river, you immediately reach out your hand to pull them to safety. But as you continue to rescue people, you must ask why so many fell in the water in the first place. What is going on upstream?
Our church’s policy is not to question the need of any individual asking for emergency assistance. We have found, however, that people want to tell their stories. They reach out for a human connection. They volunteer how they are struggling to keep their heads above water. Time and time again, we have learned that people drown in debt because they lack medical insurance.
The woman in Mark’s Gospel suffered for 12 years and spent all her money in vain. In our country, the American Affordable Care Act was passed 12 years ago. In that time, 39 states have used federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to millions of hard-working Americans.
But North Carolina is one of only 12 states that has declined expansion of the program.
In the past 12 years, states that have expanded coverage have seen decreases in rural hospital closures and in health insurance premiums. Medicaid expansion has actually resulted in net savings for those state budgets.
The recent coronavirus relief bill, the American Rescue Plan, makes North Carolina eligible for $11.7 billion in federal funding. According to a study by the Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University, Medicaid expansion would create 37,000 new jobs across the state.
No wonder a recent poll conducted by Care4Carolina — a non-partisan coalition dedicated to strengthening the economic and social well-being of all residents in the Tar Heel State — found that 77 percent of North Carolinians supported expanding Medicaid for all citizens earning at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Supporters include Republicans and Democrats, social progressives and fiscal conservatives, rural and urban residents, as well as people of different faiths and philosophies.
I know that many people helped by our church find themselves in a coverage gap, or “doughnut hole,” meaning they earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but too little to take advantage of subsidies and tax credits that make health insurance affordable. They must pay for expensive medical procedures out of pocket, either for themselves, a child or relative, and find themselves unable to pay their bills.
Of course, this situation is prevalent elsewhere, too. Moore County psychologist Dr. Christine Ganis was moved to volunteer as a Care4Carolina advocate in the Sandhills. Additionally Dr. Ganis has seen this need so often with homeless teens over 18 (who “age out” of DSS services) that she and a group of caring citizens formed Tambra Place.
Dr. Ganis notes, “Without parents or other supports, these youth need services as they try to step from high school to independence. Their resilience helps them face this gap, but they are one accident away from the ER or even disability — something they would face without insurance.”
While volunteers and churches can meet some acute needs, we cannot provide the broad solution this persistent challenge requires.
In Mark’s Gospel, the suffering woman was at the end of her rope. Yet, she reached out to touch Jesus. I admire the grit, integrity and faith of people who reach out to our church. We have a sacred responsibility to give a hand to those who suffer. And we need partners in this work.
We need our government, which is by the people and for the people, to expand Medicaid and thereby lift up many more people who are drowning in debt.
Andrew Taylor-Troutman is the pastor of Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church and author of “Gently Between the Words: Essays and Poems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.