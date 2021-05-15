As a kid, my youth sports coaches weren’t ideal role models. Think Walter Matthau in “Bad News Bears” or Jimmy Dugan in “A League of Their Own.” Trust me, as a no-hit, no-glove first-grader, there was plenty of crying in baseball.
The coach of my first “organized” sports team was Father Worch, the poor guileless associate parish priest who surely was dragged by his cassock into coaching the Mt. Calvary A’s. Our comparison to anything like professional baseball began with our A’s name and ended with our green-and-yellow sateen-like T-shirts.
Over the years, other coaches were mostly volunteer (or conscripted) parents, including the neighborhood plumber who had us all ride to games in the back of his work van while he chain-smoked cigarettes up front. I had more accidental cigarette burns that year (2) than home runs (1).
As a parent, I’ve left the coaching over the years to those who can. I was there to hand out the post-game snacks and high fives. My children have had far better coaches who saw their job as so much more than just teaching elements of the game. They were also there to instruct their players in perseverance, in playing through adversity, in teamwork, in caring for something bigger than themselves.
My son, Ayden, was lucky to have these kinds of coaches his first three years of playing football. Those coaches taught the boys football, but they also taught them the importance of team, of dependability, of standing up for each other and service to the community. One practice was spent cleaning up Robbins neighborhoods after a storm.
I thought of all this the other day in the wake of the departure of longtime Pinecrest High football coach Chris Metzger.
Metzger’s resignation for a job in Montgomery County leaves a hole in my heart. Ayden is headed for Pinecrest in the fall and was looking forward to playing under him.
Metzger began “recruiting” Ayden seven years ago — with a kind word or just a slap on the back — when he’d see us at Vito’s Restaurant or at a game. As Ayden grew and began playing football — taking on the size and position of an offensive lineman — Metzger continued to encourage Ayden’s path.
Once football season was over for the year, Metzger would hold small conditioning clinics at the school for local youth. We signed Ayden up for a couple. On weekday evenings, Metzger would run Ayden and several other boys through conditioning drills and games. But he also worked their heads and spirits. He talked to them about respecting their families, about serving their friends. He asked what kindness they’d performed for someone that day.
Conditioning — body and soul.
Most coaches can teach kids to play well — together and separately — to win. Metzger, though, saw his role as a calling — not only to coach but to build young men into solid members of their community. He expected his players to work hard, respect each other, respect their parents and respect themselves.
Chris Metzger is the coach you wanted your son to play for because you knew he’d be safe, he’d be looked after, and he’d be returned to you drained, trained and changed.
I saw that change in Ayden immediately after his first year of football under a similar coach. By year three, he was blossoming into a leader, a young man unafraid of hard work and commitment and responsibility.
Like many other parents, I looked forward to Chris Metzger getting hold of my son. He didn’t need to be a star on the field or worry about a college scholarship. What I wanted for Ayden was the positive reinforcement — the role modeling — that teens can’t get enough of.
But this isn’t the end of the road. Metzger influenced a lot of our local coaches over the years, just as he did players. Many of them emulate his way today.
Chris Metzger understood what the truly great coaches know. It’s not what you leave behind on the field. It’s what you leave behind in the player’s heart and soul. Those wins are priceless.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
