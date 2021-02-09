Just a few stray thoughts based on some unrelated items that appeared in this past Sunday’s excellent edition of The Pilot.
First:
“If you’re 65 or older in Moore County, your best strategy at this point for the coronavirus vaccine is to go outside the county,” Sunday’s lead editorial advised.
Tell me about it.
I’m well over 65 (never mind how far over), and I got tired of waiting to hear about getting my COVID shots here in Moore. So I finally responded to something I saw online and ended up going up to Orange County, where I got my first shot 3½ weeks ago and my last one just this past Saturday.
(To be fair: I eventually did hear from the Moore County Health Department, but by that time I had already been scheduled in Orange.)
When I first saw an item online about the availability of vaccinations up there, I assumed that they would reject me once they learned that my home is here in Southern Pines. I felt guilty even applying but was relieved and delighted when the place of residence never came up.
Next thing I knew, I found myself getting a needle politely stuck in my arm after spending 45 minutes or so waiting in a long line of cars looping around a huge, unpaved parking lot somewhere in the boonies northwest of the UNC campus. Yea! Everyone was nice and friendly and helpful on both my visits up there.
And I’m certainly not the only wanderer. Friends (and my wife, Brenda) made their appointments in Richmond County — not to mention others who got vaccinated in Hoke and Cumberland.
But back to Sunday’s Pilot.
I probably took even more interest than the average reader in Mary Kate Murphy’s lead story on the front page, headlined, “All Virtual Academy Weighed.”
The idea, I gather, is that the Moore County Schools staff had already been dabbling for a couple of years with the idea of a virtual academy, or a school taught entirely online. But now the COVID crisis has abruptly shoved the whole subject onto the front burner.
“The pandemic and the shutdown accelerated all of our planning and all of our logistics greatly,” said Steve Johnson, Moore County Schools assistant director for technology. “It added fuel to the fire, moving virtual on a dime like that.”
What they’re talking about here involves students from kindergarten through the 12th grade. But it’s also a hot subject at the college level. I can attest to that, as I wrote in another column a while back — having started teaching journalism classes in person at UNC-Chapel Hill a dozen or so years ago, then having to switch to virtual nearly a year ago, and now perhaps being about to go back to Carroll Hall.
As it happens, debate on the subject is also raging this week up there on that beloved Tar Heel campus. The university had mandated that all teaching had to be done via computer for the first three weeks of this spring semester. But starting this past Monday, I’m told, it’s still “up to the discretion of the instructor.”
What a difficult decision. Yes, teaching in person is much more satisfying all around. And, yes, I’ve now had my shots. But how many of my young students have? Most of them seem rarin’ to get back into the classroom, but who knows what’s best and wisest at this point — especially considering the COVID outbreaks we keep reading about in various UNC dorms?
But moving on. The last thing that caught my attention in Sunday’s Pilot was a letter from Tony Robertson, of Southern Pines, whose last paragraph read:
“Joe Biden is now president, and I accept that. I pray that Biden will be true to his word and begin healing this country. As a former history and civics teacher, I would tell my students that history would show that every great nation that has risen has eventually fallen. I sincerely hope that we are not heading down that path.”
You and me, brother. As it happens, I wrote about this subject exactly a year ago, in a gloomy piece headlined, “Are We in the Midst of National Decline?” — which expressed concerns about “our national character and behavior and set of values.”
And that, bear in mind, was many months before we would witness, or could ever imagine witnessing, the unspeakably decadent, disgusting and terrifying events that would assault our nation’s Capitol Building in January.
So. On that note …
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot.
Just got my two appointments today by getting on the Walgreen website.
