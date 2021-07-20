Just a few random (in the original sense of that word) thoughts on some items in last week’s editions of The Pilot:
First, it was good to read that a new business, Cue Rec Room Bar + Arcade, is going into the old Bo’s Food Store building on South West Broad Street in Southern Pines.
OK, so we’re not going to see, say, a shiny new version of the A&P store that occupied that space in the old days. But whatever happens to that building has got to be an improvement over continuing to stand there depressingly empty, which it has been doing for far too long.
And that’s not all. Farther out on Old U.S. 1, which is what Broad turns into at that point, the finishing touches are going up on what is to be an awesome new Fidelity Bank building — with yet another new construction project underway a bit farther up the road.
It’s great to see that oft-traveled but formerly rundown block or two beginning to shape up. Now, if somebody would just do something about that decaying, disgraceful wreck of a former Cornell’s TV building. Yuck!
Speaking of thoroughfares, it was refreshing to read The Pilot’s July 11 editorial about the relatively quiet, preliminary discussions going on between Southern Pines and Pinehurst about possible revisions to and connections of their respective bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Such changes, we were told, would give the two municipalities “a great opportunity to seek out ways to hook up pathways and extend access to the great outdoors.” And Aberdeen might also become involved.
Go for it! Our three conjoined burgs are all blessed with a wealth of pathways allowing folks to get out there in search of a little fresh air and exercise. Why should any such route abruptly end just because a jogger or biker has come to an invisible line where one pleasant Southern Moore principality ends and another begins?
On that same opinion page, I could only say “amen” to a column by Editor John Nagy, which appeared under the headline “Local Ownership Is Key for a Newspaper, Community.”
Preceding John’s piece was a July 1 column by his boss, Publisher David Woronoff, which was headlined, “25 Years Later, Still a Wonderful Decision.” Both pieces had to do with the fortunate purchase of this paper a quarter-century ago by a small group of good men headed up by David’s uncle, former Raleigh News & Observer Publisher Frank Daniels Jr.
So much good has flowed — and continues to flow — from that decision. I hope that you, Dear Reader, realize how fortunate you are compared to all those millions of others whose chain-owned community newspapers have dwindled to such pitiful remnants of their former selves. Or which, in too many sad cases, have vanished altogether.
One last reaction: I just wanted to touch on how fortunate Penick Village will be to have Caroline Eddy filling in for the next few weeks as its acting CEO.
My wife, Brenda, and I have been fortunate to know and admire Caroline ever since coming to Moore County a quarter-century ago. In addition to her leadership of nonprofits like the Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care and the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Caroline brings to this interim position such an awesome combination of talent, experience and character.
Her late father, Norris Hodgkins, an outstanding community leader in his own right, would be so proud of her.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.