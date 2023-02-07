I never thought I’d consider writing a column on the topic of peanut butter. But I never thought my friend Deb Salomon would either — which she did a couple of weeks ago.
“When the pantry is almost bare — eat peanut butter,” she wrote on Jan. 25. “When the cranky child doesn’t like what’s for lunch — bring out the jar. When the weather is too hot for meat sandwiches, fill the picnic basket with pb&j. And when the power’s out for four days, as it was in December, I ate a lot of peanut butter.”
Though Deb said she “didn’t grow up eating peanut butter,” I did. Did I ever, while growing up in the 1950s back in southwest Missouri — to the extent that my beloved grandmother Gertrude Smith (we called her “Bobba”) liked to refer to me as “The Peanut Butter Kid.”
My parents and brother Jon and I lived in the small town of Carthage, Mo. Though peanut butter was something of a staple for me there, it was even more of one in the summers that I would often spend at my grandfather Percy’s Lakehill Jersey Farm outside nearby Joplin.
There were a couple of reasons for that increased demand on my part. For one thing, the daily series of chores put a great energy demand on my skinny body: Venturing into the fields at 5 a.m. to round up all those cattle. Helping out in the milking parlor. Fetching heavy bales of hay and straw from the barn loft. Cleaning up large amounts of manure. And so on.
Then there were scheduling issues. Though Bobba always fixed a nice, big breakfast of bacon and eggs or whatever, we couldn’t eat until after all the morning milking chores were done — which might mean 9 or 10 a.m. Then there would be a light lunch. And dinner couldn’t happen until after the evening milking, or close to dark.
That created a demand for snacks here and there to fill in the gaps. And for me, that usually meant heading up the hill to the farmhouse, raiding the kitchen cabinets and pulling out two things: a loaf of white bread (never any of that yucky whole-wheat stuff for me) and a large jar of Peter Pan — which I’m now told was the original peanut butter brand, founded back in 1928.
I would lay the stuff on pretty thick (never polluting it with jelly), then tear the sandwich into two messy parts and gobble them down in seconds — preferably accompanied with an ample glass of chocolate milk from the icebox. Yum! What a perfect, simple way to tide one over to the next meal, or to top off the present one.
Peanut butter sandwiches, requiring no refrigeration, were also a frequent key element in the lunches my brother Jon or cousin Mike and I would pack for our frequent canoe trips on Shoal Creek or Spring River. (When it came time to prepare dinner while camped out on a sandbar and listening to the hoots of owls and the howls of coyotes, there would hopefully be some fish for the main course.)
Yep, I have lots of memories associated with peanut butter — whose popularity in America, as Deb said in her column, “spans gender and generations.” Though Peter Pan still sells well today, nearly a century after its introduction, I’m told it is outsold by Skippy, Jif and Smucker’s.
The 28-ounce jar now sitting in our kitchen cabinet is a cheap Harris Teeter house brand — the regular creamy kind, as opposed to the crunchy variety. Though I still dip into it occasionally to create a whole-wheat sandwich (still no jelly), most of my peanut butter consumption these days comes in the form of Lance peanut butter crackers. They’re a quick, simple way to fill out an otherwise skimpy meal of sushi or whatever.
OK. Enough. Thanks for letting the Peanut Butter Kid indulge himself by dipping his knife so far into this weird subject.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.