You’ve seen a lot of changes in your 80 years, haven’t you?” a friend asked me last week as a little birthday gathering was breaking up. “What are some that stand out in your mind?”
How about this one:
Believe it or not, when I was a kid back in Carthage, Missouri, you could walk up to the machine that stood in front of the little grocery store up on the corner and buy a Coke for a nickel. And I remember the grumbling in the neighborhood when, because of inflation, the machine was modified so the price could be raised — not to a dime, but to a nickel and two pennies.
And if I got hungry while walking back from Eugene Field Elementary School (we all walked back then), I could enter that same store, go up to the counter, and order, say, a Milky Way candy bar. And all I had to do was ask Mr. Mulkie to add the price for it (also a nickel) onto our family’s bill, which my mom had to pay monthly.
This piece could be devoted to serious matters like racism and sexism and McCarthyism and war and peace. There were admittedly a lot of things wrong with our country and the world back then, just as there are today. Life was harder and more unfair for lots of people. But I keep thinking about how much simpler existence in the 1950s seems in retrospect.
Simpler indeed.
Consider television. Back then, if you had a TV set — probably black and white — you received signals via an elaborate antenna mounted on your rooftop. And you were restricted to three networks: NBC, CBS and ABC. For most of my teen years, indeed, we could receive only the first two of those at our house. For comparison, I just checked our TV and found that our cable service offers 2,495 channels.
What that means is that back then, just about everybody in our community and others got their national and international news from the same handful of objective sources — CBS’s highly respected Walter Cronkite or whoever. So there was a kind of unity of perception about what was going on in the world, as opposed to today’s total fragmentation and polarization.
It was the same with entertainment TV. When you went to high school in the morning, chances are the kids in the hall would be standing around talking about what Ed Sullivan had aired on his variety program the previous night, or what happened on “Gunsmoke” or “Dragnet” or Lucille Ball’s comedy show.
In short, we all seemed to be living in the same world. No longer, what with 2,495 options or whatever.
Transportation was simpler, too. Hardly anyone ever flew anywhere, choosing instead to ride aboard Greyhound buses or trains pulled by loud, smoky steam engines. And all the cars I ever saw around town were from three American manufacturers: General Motors, Ford and Chrysler Corp. There were virtually no foreign makes to be encountered back then, except maybe for an occasional Volkswagen.
Speaking of cars: You wouldn’t believe how different it used to be to drive into a local gas station. In our neck of the woods, hardly any parent I knew ever got out and pumped his or her own gas (which cost maybe 30 cents a gallon back then, except when it got even cheaper in local price wars). Instead, two or three uniformed employees would rush out to fill your tank, clean your windshield and maybe check your tire pressure while you sat relaxed behind the wheel. No kidding.
If you look at old photos, like the ones hanging in a couple of downtown establishments here in Southern Pines, one thing you notice is how much people used to dress up. For everyday work or shopping trips, most men would routinely wear suits and ties. Women would wear silk stockings, high heels and maybe gloves. By comparison, I fear most of us (yours truly included) have taken casual Fridays to an extreme.
Instead of losing population, as most of them are today, rural counties were booming back then. Many of my fellow students and friends were growing up on thriving family farms, and they would invite me out to ride horses, go fishing, play in the hayloft or target-shoot with our Daisy Red Ryder BB guns. (OK, we also shot poor little sparrows with them.)
Then there was my beloved grandfather’s dairy farm near Joplin, where — as I think I’ve written before — I got to spend many a summer milking cows and driving tractors and camping out on a riverbank. How many kids these days ever get to enjoy such wholesome experiences?
Enough. Again, I recognize that lots of things were worse back then instead of better. We all probably inflate our long-ago memories. But if you have any of your own that you’d like to share, please let me know.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at stevebouser@gmail.com.
