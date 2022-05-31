About nine months ago when we were selling our house in Swansboro, a man looked around and asked if I did much fishing. I said, “No, I never picked up the sport.”
He asked, “Where are you moving?” I said, “Southern Pines.” He asked, “You play much golf?” I said, “Nope. Never picked up the sport.”
“Let me get this,” he said. “You live on the water and you don’t fish and you’re moving to golf Mecca and you don’t golf?” And I said, “That’s about the gist of it.”
The real truth is I never put much time into fishing or golf. It was the same as my dad, who did little more than work his whole life. I guess I come by it honestly.
So, not knowing much about either pastime, I make a few assumptions. The two sports are on opposite ends of the serenity spectrum. Fishing seems to be a gentle (perhaps less so for the worms and the fish) sport of relaxation and patience. Golf seems to be a sport of frustration at one’s inability to make the ball fly true, worrying about holding up those behind you and hitting someone ahead of you, and hurrying to get to the 19th hole so one can drown one’s regret at tossing one’s clubs in the lake.
Fishing, it seems, is calm and tranquil. Golf, on the other hand, seems exasperating … even infuriating.
Leaned back in a slowly rocking boat watching a line neatly slice the water’s mirrored surface is less likely, I’d surmise, to cause one to have an evil thought. But golf? I’d have to guess irritation, annoyance, anger and cursing are common.
But mostly for the male golfers, where “cursing like a sailor” conventionally was in the male domain. While traditionally an affliction of males — and not females, although this is sadly changing — even today I’d bet that one will hear ladies cursing at a wayward or sand trap-mired ball. But there will be cursing by the ladies, I’d also bet (at least under their breath), beginning with the first round Thursday of the U.S. Women’s Open just down the road from me.
Since I obviously can’t help the ladies with their golf game, perhaps I can help them with some alternatives to cussing in preparation for their games at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club. It’s the least I can do.
During one of the periods of religious revival that historians call “the Great Awakening(s),” Americans came up with gentrified words to replace common curse words, especially those that would take the Lord’s name in vain, a sure way (we were warned as kids) to go straight to H-E-double hockey sticks.
Because it’s just kind of fun to say and one of the best genteel swear words in my opinion, I offer the ladies the more polite expletive “Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat!” when their ball ends up stuck 30 feet up in the crook of a pine tree.
“Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat!” according to a csmonitor.com article by Melissa Mohr, “originated in the United States during the 19th-century craze for “minced oaths,” or pseudo-swear words that replaced profane or blasphemous words with inoffensive ones.
These not-quite oaths could be quite poetic: They rhymed (holy moly!), used alliteration (Jumpin’ Jupiter!), and were also fun to say. Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat follows suit.
Jehoshaphat, according to 1 Kings 15:24 in the Bible, was the fourth king of the Kingdom of Judah. Taking an ancient king’s name in vain is far better than taking the Lord’s name in vain: There’s less risk of H-E-double hockey sticks. And it’s more lady-like.
If “Jumpin Jehoshaphat” was good enough for Yosemite Sam to exclaim in several Merry Melodies cartoon episodes — one of the few subjects I DO know something about — then it’s good enough for me.
So here I am in Golf Mecca and the Women’s Open is about to play just a mile or so from our new home in Southern Pines. While I know nothing about golf, I can help guard sensitive ears and protect some virtues.
Therefore, I offer here a complete list of pseudo-profanities our refined, graceful and modest women players may consider using when their golf ball ends up someplace unintended. These words may be used as replacements for various curses they might otherwise indelicately utter describing a variety of impolite acts and expressions. And it’s conveniently and alphabetically organized and in a clip-ready format:
Dadgummit! Dagnabit! Egad! Fiddlesticks! Gee willikers! Gosh darn it! Great Caesar’s ghost! Great Scott! Heck! Holy moly! Jeepers creepers! Jiminy Crickets! Jumpin’ Jehoshaphat! Jumpin’ Jiminy! Jumpin’ Jupiter! Shoot! Son of a gun!
Good luck, ladies. Be careful of those roughs … language and otherwise.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
