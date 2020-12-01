A couple of weeks ago, I set out to write one of my gushy annual “things to be thankful for” columns. But I never got around to doing it.
Shame on me.
Yeah, I could claim I was busy with some other projects. But there was another problem: As I leafed through clippings of Thanksgiving columns from previous years, in search of things to gain inspiration from (or to plagiarize), it was impossible not to be struck by just how many blessings we took for granted then — but which have now fallen by the wayside at least temporarily as we struggle with this unspeakable COVID pandemic.
Take these random examples gleaned from holiday columns in recent years:
“— The gift of being part of our beloved Emmanuel Episcopal Church for nearly 20 years. And especially for my long-cherished spot in the bass section of the church’s choir under such brilliant musical leadership — from first Johnny Bradburn and then Homer Ferguson. …”
“— Brooke, at Great Clips, who cuts my hair. Gail at the office of Dr. Thomas M. Vicars Jr., who cleans my teeth so thoroughly yet gently. Debbie, at American Cleaners, who so amiably keeps me in dress shirts. …”
“— The good fellowship and conversation provided by the nice guys in our monthly breakfast group . . . dubbed the Junto, after Ben Franklin’s club. And for the Pine Crest Inn, where we convene. …”
And so on.
For sure, we’ve had to put a lot of things aside since last March or so. Our church has been basically shut down for the past seven months, except for some severely limited outdoor services. And our choir has fallen silent, except for some online Zoom numbers that Homer has ingeniously put together.
I’ve only been back to see Brooke a couple of times, which involves getting a haircut while wearing a mask. Teeth-cleaning has had to take a back seat. (Sorry.) As far as the laundry, who wears a starched shirt anymore? And, except for some outdoor sessions on the Weymouth property which will probably to be undoable in the colder months ahead, our breakfast group may well have to go into hibernation for a while.
So, yeah. We’ve all had to give up a lot of cherished things this year. No two ways about it. Last Thursday, I was the only other one to partake of Brenda’s delicious, labored- over Thanksgiving meal, with other family members and friends also dining alone in other places. No fun. I could go on for several more morose paragraphs.
But why go down that negative road, when there are still so many other things to be thankful for?
Not the least of those is the fact that, with so much “warp speed,” progress has now been made toward developing promising vaccines. It is not unreasonable to hope that we may well have taken great strides toward bringing COVID under control in the next year or so.
And also at the national level: How about the fact that we seem to have well underway a relatively peaceful and constitutionally achieved transition to another presidential administration — despite so many disgraceful efforts made to sabotage it? There are so many other nightmarish directions in which things could instead be heading at this political moment.
On the local front: One of those holiday columns of past years focused on some of the many places that made downtown Southern Pines so special: SoPies Pizzeria, Wolcott’s, the Bell Tree, River Jack, Ashten’s, Sweet Basil, the Framer’s Cottage. I could go on.
And now? Sure, all of those treasured entities have been struggling. But all of them, fingers crossed, still seem to be hanging on, if often operating under limited conditions while hoping for better times.
But there’s more: It was impossible to drive or walk through our wonderful downtown on the beautifully sunny recent Black Friday without being dazzled and brought almost to tears by a sight that was anything but black: not an empty parking space in sight, and Broad Street filled with smiling shoppers lining up at the Ice Cream Parlor and Betsy’s Crepes and so many other special places, doing their part to keep local businesses in business.
Lastly, as someone who has whiled away more time than usual lately with my face buried in books, I have to give a shout-out to two other local treasures for which we must be grateful: The Southern Pines Public Library and The Country Bookshop. The good people in both are going the extra mile to serve us in this crisis, and I hate to think where we’d be without them.
So. Enough. Yeah, there’s still a great deal to be missed. As one of my columns was headlined last September: “We Just Didn’t Know How Good We Had It, Did We?” We’ve lost so much. But there’s room for optimism. And when this time of year rolls around again, here’s hoping we’ll all be able to gather under conditions that will give a whole new meaning to the word “Thanksgiving.”
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
