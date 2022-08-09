I write — mediocrely, to which the one or two of you actually reading my blathering would attest — but I do write. So how does an ordinary, commonplace, middling person like me end up writing for the likes of The Pilot?
Was it luck and timing? Yes. Like in many things, a little of both helps. Was it lots of practice? Yes, practice was critical.
But for me, the concoction that is my writing has been cooked up primarily, I think, from three ingredients: early encouragement, persistence and gratefulness.
Like many of us, somewhere in the unreachable recesses of my mind lies a teacher (actually many of them) whose name is long forgotten. This particular teacher awarded me an “A” on a poem I wrote for homework in third grade. My mom must have liked it, too, because I found that poem among her things after she passed away. I have kept it.
I think I know why I kept that poem written on yellowed, wide-lined paper. Getting that “A” — that encouragement from my teacher — inspired me to write poems and other kinds of writing (lots of journaling and letter writing too) as a hobby for a majority of my adult life. That poem was my original writing stimulus.
But encouragement isn’t enough. Anything that one wants to get better at, one must “just do it” and keep doing it, regardless. In his research, Dr. K. Anders Ericsson of Florida State University postulates that it takes around 10 years or 10,000 hours of practice to reach the top.
Though I’ve almost quadrupled Ericsson’s 10 years and spent thousands of hours writing (and rewriting), I will never be “at the top” of writing … or anything else for that matter. But I do have a thick skin — mandatory for writers — and some grit for sticking with things until I get better at them.
My first forays into writing “professionally” — writing for military periodicals like the Marine Corps Gazette and the U.S. Naval Institute’s Proceedings and being paid for it — began as a 32-year-old Marine Corps officer. After many rejections, finally being published and paid for my writing was encouraging. I then had several years of being a paid opinion columnist for the monthly newspaper The Marine Corps Times.
That gig ended, but I continued to write. After submitting unsolicited examples of my writing to the local paper’s editor, in July 2002 I wrote my first article as a paid opinion columnist for the Havelock News, a weekly newspaper in eastern North Carolina. I continued that bimonthly column for 18 years.
The Havelock News sadly folded in 2020 due to competition from the internet and social media, and loss of advertising and subscribers. I could have given up writing at that point, but writing gets into one’s blood. I wrote for a few years for the tiny community of Swansboro’s Tideland News, writing as a true freelancer — I was unpaid.
When I moved to Southern Pines, I sent a few examples of my writing to Pilot editor John Nagy, who took a chance on me. And that’s why you see my smiling face periodically on these pages.
All told, since I started writing “professionally” in the mid-1980s, I’ve written some 600 articles and columns, amounting to a fairly consistent 18 columns a year, or one and a half a month.
My best guess is that the average number of words in each of the columns and articles I’ve written is about 1,000. Multiply that number times 600 columns. That adds up to about 600,000 words I’ve “penned” in 36 years of writing.
That might sound like a lot of words. But as happens in many aspects of our lives, things have a tendency to add up over time.
Like gratitude. I appreciate the handful of people who actually read my prattling. And my thankfulness has increased the older I get. It’s that gratefulness that helps keep me going.
Hacking at writing for 36 years, due to teachers — and editors, who also are teachers — and encouragers of my writing, has meant, I hope, that I’ve learned a few things about writing in the process, including:
I consider my first sentences carefully. They can make the difference between hooking — or losing — readers.
I try to make my readers “feel” something.
I try to make my writing conversational and positive. It’s easier to write … and read. Simpler, positive words make for better writing and reading.
And, recently reinforced by John Nagy: The period is your friend.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
