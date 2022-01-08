A year that began with the promise of a new administration has given way to increased divisiveness among Americans. A mere six days into 2021 our nation was almost toppled by a few thousand thugs, who when prompted by a would-be dictator, tried to take control of our government.
Without a shred of evidence and despite one court challenge after another, nearly two-thirds of Republicans still believe that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden. About a third of all Republicans believed Trump would be reinstated as president following “The Storm” on Jan. 20, or on March 3 or Aug. 13 or, well whatever the next date is.
Republican leaders briefly indicated that they accepted reality when Senate leader Mitch McConnell blamed “conspiracy theories orchestrated by an outgoing president who seemed determined to either overturn the voters’ decision or else torch our institutions on the way out.” House leader Kevin McCarthy agreed and said after the Jan. 6 attack, “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.”
But when it became clear that the Republican base had already drunk the Trump-flavored Kool-Aid, they rolled over. The false prophet, QAnon, and the deep faker Tucker Carlson both bamboozled Republicans into believing that Jan. 6, 2021 was a “false flag” operation, conjured up by the government deep state or Antifa to create a cover for the Biden administration to come after conservatives.
We came pretty darn close to our government being overthrown by the misinformed masses. Just how close will only be determined by an unfettered investigation. Our democracy is in jeopardy and American citizens better start paying attention, starting now.
Caught up in the investigations were some local Republicans who either traveled to D.C. for the rally or couldn’t find the time or the guts to go. The chair of the local Republican Women’s Club helped organize a bus load of travelers. What possible goal could any of them have in mind? One Moore County school board member, David Hensley commented on Facebook to one attendee to bring back “severed ears.”
That sour taste has lingered and kept Biden’s administration from pushing through some of the most important legislation of our lifetimes. Bills that would protect voting rights and fair elections have been stifled by Republicans who still want to steal democracy from voting Americans.
The infrastructure bill that would put Americans into high paying jobs, restore our roads, bridges, airports, ports and climate and place a minimum tax on corporations has been buried under misinformation about costs that are dwarfed by the previous administration’s unfunded and unproductive tax cuts.
The hope that 2021 would be the year that put COVID into the history books became the year of Delta and Omicron. Vaccines seemed like they could offer some relief to the intrepid, but distribution was unequal, and skepticism over science and government left half the American population unvaccinated. These new variants have challenged our hopes for a future free from masks and social distancing.
People returned to work in an unpredictable job market; others left lousy jobs, and some felt it was better to be unemployed than unappreciated. Over and over again, they told employers they were done being abused, and traditionally low-end jobs have gone unfilled ever since. Living wages remain a dream but despite almost no true unemployment, workers began to get back control over their labor. Yet the Federal Reserve, which has been propping up the economy throughout the pandemic, has announced that it will not only curtail that support but raise interest rates multiple times this year.
As for Moore County, 2021 was the year our county commissioners declined to fully fund our public schools but agreed to fully fund a Republican homage to revisionist revolutionary history.
It was the year our Board of Education became the breeding ground for forces working to destroy sound basic education by making a mockery of knowledge itself. It became the launching pad for misinformed and maladjusted adults who acted like children at every monthly meeting. As a result, almost every vote ended in a 4-3 checkmate punctuated by insults and innuendo. Board members Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy showed us how local elections can turn a community sour in an instant if we don’t vote each and every year. These three limped into office with the lowest win numbers of any Republicans on the ballot, averaging just 54 percent of the vote in a county that averaged 64 percent for all Republican candidates.
And so in that context it is no surprise that the Americans who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are the same ones who think an investigation of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 is part of a left-wing conspiracy to subvert freedom. These people, who espouse freedom and free speech at every turn, want to jail anyone, especially Dr. Fauci, who speaks in favor of masks and vaccinations.
What a confounding year 2021 was. Here’s to a happy, healthy and productive new year for you and for all of those you care about.
Lowell Simon is a retired Moore County Schools teacher and businessman. He ran as a Democrat for the N.C. House in 2018 and 2020.
