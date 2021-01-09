“Explain to me why in Heaven’s name we have this thing called the Electoral College. Seriously, tell me why we have it, then write an essay giving your opinion on whether we should keep it as it is, reform it, or scrap it and go to a model where the popular vote winner becomes president.”
That was one of the essay questions on the final exam I gave to my American Government students at Sandhills last semester.
It was a timely question to ask, given the nasty fighting that had come about since the election of former Vice President Joe Biden and the claims by his opponent that the election had been somehow rigged against him.
Here is what an “A” answer to that question might have looked like. The answer needed to have two parts.
In part one, students needed to tell me why we have the Electoral College (I’ll refer to it here as the EC.)
To understand why we have the EC, we have to go back to the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and the compromises that were necessary to get that Constitution ratified by the required nine of 13 Colonies.
You probably read in the seventh grade about the “Great” compromise between the large states and the small states. That compromise gave us a legislature with two houses. It was very important, but there were other important compromises as well. One was between Founding Fathers like Alexander Hamilton, who believed that the central government should have most of the political power in the new America, and those like John Rutledge, who wanted most of the power to stay with the states. It resulted in a form of government we have come to call a federal system, or Federalism.
In the negotiations about the details of this federal system, one of the powers given to the states was the privilege of electing the chief executive, the president. There had been no real chief executive in the confederation of states that governed the country from the end of the Revolution to the Constitution’s adoption in 1789, so at that time the election of a president wasn’t the “grand prize” it has become today.
The framers of the Constitution expected that most of the political clout under its provisions would reside in the national legislature, so they made a concession that put the power to elect the president in the hands of the states.
Not only was this a win for the supporters of states’ rights, but it reduced the possibility that a “tyranny of the majority” (to use James Madison’s words) could ever place an unsuitable person in the position of chief executive.
Sadly, the vehicle they chose to achieve this was the EC, a system they outlined in the Constitution but gave almost no instructions about how it should be used. And where they did provide instructions — what to do, for example, if no candidate should receive a majority of electoral votes — those instructions were unduly complicated and politically naïve.
That is the “why we have it” part of my exam question. In part two of the exam, the students had to offer their opinions: Should we keep the EC as it is, should we modify and try to improve it, or should we go to a winner-takes-all model in which the person with the most votes nationally wins the election?
Since students can be wrong in their facts, but never in their opinions, there were several possible “A” answers to this part of the question. Here is mine.
There’s a lot to be said for keeping the EC as it is. For goodness sake, it’s one of the few powers the states have left since FDR and the Supreme Court stripped most of their others away.
Also, it prevents candidates from ignoring the small states during their campaigns. Little Nevada got a lot of attention in 2020, something that never would have happened in a popular vote model. Who wants elections where the candidates just make appearances in New York and California, touching down in the middle of the country only if they’re trying to wangle an endorsement from Oprah?
Those are good arguments. There are equally good arguments as to why some genuine reforms to the EC might work. There’s much to be said for replacing the states’ winner-take-all rules with proportional models, where the winners of states would earn the same percentage of electoral votes as the percentage of popular votes they had received on Election Day.
Some advocate a model like Nebraska’s, where intra-state districts award electoral votes. This recognizes that parts of states can vary dramatically from urban to rural, from agricultural to industrial, etc.
My personal response is to opt for the most radical solution: Scrap the whole thing and replace it with the model of the popular vote. One election. One winner.
The winner of the election is demonstrably the person most Americans want to lead them and be their president. After all, shouldn’t that be the paramount objective of our electoral system?
A national popular vote model eliminates the likelihood of little skirmishes in small states holding up the process of electing our president. The 2020 election was decided by about 7 million votes — certainly not a landslide but clearly a number that told us on Nov. 3 or 4 who it was that Americans wanted as their president.
Not even the loser in the 2020 election could have suggested that 7 million votes had somehow been stolen from him. He surely would not have tried to pressure secretaries of state to “find him” 7 million votes, as he tried to do in the state of Georgia. In fact, nearly all of the 2020 post-election nonsense could have been avoided had the popular vote been used to elect our president.
Fans of the EC will argue that using the popular vote would almost disenfranchise voters in small states, since candidates would spend all their time and money in New York and California. Maybe — but the way we do it now disenfranchises people in Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Vermont, Mississippi, and every other “deep red” or “deep blue” state. The only “winners” in the system we use now are those in the five or six most closely contested states. Five or six out of 50? That doesn’t seem very fair to me.
Some people believe that moving to the popular vote method is a back-door way to ensure the perpetual election of Democrats. Those folks should remember that the EC is a two-edged sword.
In 2004, George W. Bush won re-election by about 3 million votes. Clearly, the country felt that he deserved a second term as our president. Yet if 55,000 Ohioans had changed their votes on election day in 2004, John Kerry would have been made president by the EC. That really wouldn’t have been fair — just as trying to overturn the 7-million-vote victory of Joe Biden wasn’t fair.
Separating the election of our president into 50 mini-elections dramatically increases the chance that we will have tawdry political skirmishes like the ones we witnessed in 2020.
Nobody needs that.
Our current system has the potential to explode. It nearly went off this time, and there is no constitutional provision to prevent it from going off next time. It is only tradition and state laws that prevented what the loser in the 2020 election tried to float in Michigan and Pennsylvania: having the state legislature override the will of voters and send their own slates of electors to vote in the EC.
There is absolutely no constitutional provision against that. Nothing is said in the Constitution to prevent electors from being chosen by state legislators based on how much money they contribute to those legislators or because they are members of the governor’s family. The sad truth is that, with the EC model, there is nothing to prevent election losers from trying to thwart the will of the voters at a dozen points between Election Day and Inauguration Day.
Popular sovereignty is the central element in all successful western democracies. The EC threatens popular sovereignty in a dozen ways, each of which takes the choice of American presidents out of the hands of the people and puts it in the hands of politicians.
It gets even worse if neither candidate wins a majority of the electoral votes. If that happens, the president is selected by the House of Representatives. Not a bad solution, except that the Vice President is selected by the Senate. This creates a bit of a problem if the two houses of Congress are controlled by different parties. How does a Biden-Pence administration strike you?
I think it’s all pretty simple. The EC has to go. Let the winner be the winner. Let “we the people” elect our president, giving to that person the political and moral authority that comes from having been chosen by a majority of Americans.
It was Ronald Reagan who said that our blessings are fragile and that we are never more than one generation removed from losing our liberty. Democracy and our American republic are also fragile. They may not be able to support a presidential election system that ignores majority rule, encourages political chicanery and defies common sense.
John Dempsey is president of Sandhills Community College.
Not intending to monopolize comments, but one must point out that you need to be careful what you ask for. In 2012, Barack Hussein Obama received about 66 million votes. Who knows how many of those were created by Stacey Abrams, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt and assume they were all legitimate votes. He was up against perhaps the weakest RINO candidate in history, Mitt Romney, so his win was nothing to crow about. Nevertheless, enthusiasm for Obama’s re-election was far greater than the recent Biden/Harris, whose rare public campaign events couldn’t attract flies. There is no way that Biden received anywhere near even Obama’s votes from 2012. Most serious estimates of the actual vote from November put the vote count for Trump at 75-80 million and 400 Electors. That’s why the count was halted suddenly in key states - the algorithms used to fudge numbers did not anticipate the huge vote in favor of Trump. Do the count was halted until millions of bogus ballots could be created and counted in the dead of night. States that typically vote Democrat would have lost out in the popular vote had they not fabricated them as was the case. What makes this more intriguing was the large shift of the Black and Latino vote that went for Trump. Don’t expect this to change in the future. Once people break from tradition they rarely go back.
"I think it’s all pretty simple. The EC has to go. Let the winner be the winner. Let “we the people” elect our president, giving to that person the political and moral authority that comes from having been chosen by a majority of Americans."
Totally in agreement.
You have no knowledge of state sovereignty. Read the Federalist Papers and the Anti-Federalist Papers, as relevant today as they were in the 18th century when this topic was soundly debated by some very wise people. The Electoral College is perhaps the most important reason our Constitution and our nation have survived much, much longer than any other in the world. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
A lot of talk for a bad idea. The Electoral College is what prevents us from being a complete banana republic run by the mobs in NYC and SoCal. Before we see its eliminated we will see secession of states that understand the importance of the Electoral College. In fact, we need to start the process of creating the Republic of Carolina now. Why wait? The nation is without a legitimate president following Biden’s inauguration anyway. Might as well get the ball rolling on independence.
I’d like to correct my suggested new nation. It should be called the Christian Constitutional Monarchy of Carolina. South Carolina would hopefully join. That’s plenty. We’d be in the world’s top twenty economies with great natural resources and an excellent deep water port in Charleston. We’d finance much with hefty tolls on anyone passing through our nation. A constitutional monarchy is not a bad idea really, according to the famous economist Hans Herman Hoppe, whom I’ve had the honor to meet on several occasions. His book “From Aristocracy to Monarchy to Democracy - A Tale of Moral and Economic Folly and Decay” documents this. The first king would of course be Donald J. Trump, whose knowledge of the golf industry fits well with our new nation. He could build the first casino for the nearby Lumbee nation. We’d build him a palace on Pinehurst Number 2. Think of the boom to our economy. President Trump accomplished far more positive things for the world in four years than most presidents have done in eight, so
he deserves the rest that his monarchy here will bring him. He can likely also convince Florida and perhaps all of Georgia except corrupt Atlanta to join us, making Mara Lago the royal Capitol.
Kent, what a fantasy would you live in. The majority of Americans voted for Biden. Your leader is mentally deranged and needs to step aside or go to jail.
We will no sooner have a Republic of N.C.now than we ended up with a Confederacy of Southern states in the 1860's. Having the electors selected by a majority of House representative districts across the country though might be a better idea. The current electoral system unfairly weights the electors to advantage less populous states because they are entitled to one vote for each representative and each senator.
John Misiaszek
John, the federal government represents the interests of the union of sovereign states. It is not supposed to serve directly the interests of the individuals. That is the brilliance of our constitutional republic and why “small” states should have strong influence on the federal government. Look at California. It lets in illegal aliens and allows them to vote, illegally of course. What recourse do neighboring states have if the growing population of illegal voters leads to problems across its borders? This is not a theory but what in fact is happening now out West. California’s corruption has poisoned Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Nevada, when one considers the recent election fraud there. Look at the accompanying problems of homelessness, drug abuse, unemployment and violence, repeated in most Democrat-run cities. Ask anyone who has recently escaped from there and moved to our area. The USA is not, thank God and our founders, a Democracy. Those always lead to mob rule and chaos. The problem is the size and extent of the current federal government, meddling in so many aspects of life for which it has no constitutional mandate. It should be limited to its enumerated powers and nothing more. The Swiss Confederation is one country whose government comes close to what our founder’s intended, with a small federal government and strong cantonal government. That’s what I would want for the Christian Constitutional Monarchy of Carolina.
